Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 June 2019

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Halifax, where, in 1938, there were fears of a serial killer in the town - fears which were allayed when it turned out that people had been inflicting wounds on themselves in an act of mass hysteria. In unrelated news, 78 years later the town voted 59-41% in favour of Brexit. Anyway, here's tonight's panel and where they stand...

Liz Truss

Who? Chief secretary to the Treasury

Where is she on Brexit? Backed Remain in the referendum but has since changed her mind, saying warnings of "massive economic problems" had "not come to pass" despite Brexit having, you know, not happened yet

Remainer turned enthusiastic Leaver who backs Boris Johnson for the Tory leadership. Tipped as his chancellor after accompanying him to various bridge-building round-robins with business after he told them to f**k themselves (we paraphrase, very slightly). This week accused the EU of bluffing when it warned there would be no implementation period without a withdrawal agreement being passed, even though that is literally the legal position. A former environment secretary, she came under fire after moving to Justice in 2016 when she was accused by the legal profession of failing to defend the judges accused of being "enemies of the people" by the Daily Mail over the Article 50 legal case. Founder of the pro-market Free Enterprise Group, her name remains indelibly linked with two things: calling for children to learn "the proper names of animals" and a meme-spawning speech in 2014 when she reacted to the news Britain imported two thirds of its cheese with the staccato delivery: "That. Is. A. Disgrace."

Caroline Flint

Who? Labour MP for Don Valley

Where is she on Brexit? Remain backer in 2016, now one of the Labour MPs in a Leave-voting constituency backing a hard Brexit

A former minister under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, she quit the government in 2009, accusing the latter of treating her as "window dressing". Now one of those Labour MPs for northern constituencies fighting for their voters who (a) have been disenfranchised by Westminster and (b) are happy to lose their livelihoods as long as full legislative sovereignty is restored to Westminster. Said earlier this week that she would defy Jeremy Corbyn to help Boris Johnson pass a Brexit deal if he became prime minister, saying: "I think the health of the nation needs us to agree a deal and move on." Also revealed that she would prefer to line up alongside Mark Francois and see a no-deal Brexit than vote to revoke Article 50 and kill off plans to leave the EU altogether, adding: "I won't be voting to revoke Article 50... If that is where we end up, that is where I will be." Came under fire in 2009 when, as Europe minister, she admitted she hadn't read the Lisbon Treaty. Leading the attack was her opposite number, the foaming-at-the-mouth Europhobe... Mark Francois. Funny old game, politics.

Richard Walker

You may also want to watch:

Who? Managing director of Iceland Foods Group

Where is he on Brexit? Expressed his disappointment earlier this year that Theresa May's withdrawal deal had been voted down by Parliament

A hip young gunslinger in the frozen foods world - not only does he have a Twitter account, its header shows him skateboarding - he has been MD of the erstwhile Bejam (ask your parents, kids) for more than four years. A World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, whatever that is, the 38-year-old worked his way up from being the son of the founder and CEO of Iceland, Sir Malcolm Walker, via time at Durham University and a spell as Iceland's business director. Told BBC Radio Wales early this year: "A 'no-deal' scenario wouldn't be great because there would be friction at the borders, but people forget we're the fifth biggest economy in the world and I've no doubt that in the long term that we'd trade our way through it, but in the short term it would cause a lot of disruption." A campaigner on environmental issues, says "failing to take urgent action on the environment will affect all our lives — and the lives of future generations — for ever". So sound on ecological matters, but on the other hand does flog kebab pizzas for a quid.

Ayesha Hazarika

Who? Comedian, broadcaster, commentator and former Labour advisor

Where is she on Brexit? Remainer who has described the Conservatives as "the equivalent of a circular firing squad" while Jeremy Corbyn "has a massive bridge to sell you, with a unicorn waiting for each and every one of you on the other side"

Comedian-turned-advisor-turned-comedian-turned-commentator, Hazarika is a Labour moderate who opposed Corbyn's leadership but has since said she "got it wrong" and urged fellow centrists to "find peace with him". Spent eight years as a Labour adviser under Ed Miliband and Harriet Harman, doing a mean impression of the former. Urged her party leader earlier this year to "step up" and back a second referendum, saying: "It's no secret Jeremy Corbyn is a lifelong Eurosceptic. He's voted against the EU many, many times in Parliament, but there is a growing view whether you're on the Remain side or the Leave side that Brexit is looking like a disaster." Has suggested Corbyn will miss May, saying "although they can't stand each other and have nothing in common, they share an undeniable bond: they are perfectly and uniquely matched in their inadequacies as leader. They are the only other human being who makes the other look good." Is a regular paper review partner of...

Tom Newton Dunn

Who? Political editor of The Sun

Where is he on Brexit? Political editor of Britain's most Brexit-cheerleading red-top, some colleagues say Newton Dunn voted Remain

Newton Dunn - Thomas Zoltan Newton Dunn according to Wikipedia, showing anyone can insert any old made-up middle name - has been The Currant Bun's political editor since 2009. Previously at the Telegraph and Mirror, he is the son of Bill Newton Dunn, a Conservative MEP who defected to the Liberal Democrats in 2000 over the former's Euroscepticism, and sniffier Sun colleagues say Newton Dunn Junior voted Remain in the 2016 referendum. Earlier this year explained how ministers leak information to lobby journalists, telling the Today programme: "You don't ring up a minister and ask 'will you leak this to me?' You say to him, 'look, if I was to write… and I think that this happened, would I look particularly silly?' And then the minister says to you 'I don't think you look particularly silly Tom at the best of times'." A story-getter rather than a cor blimey merchant, tweeted last week: "We've had some bat shit crazy weeks in British politics of late, but this one really has now topped the lot. I'm going for a drink." Which, to be fair, could be any week. Hic!

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

BREX FACTOR: Why Boris Johnson's newest unicorn is so lame

A 'Brexit unicorn' is spotted in the wild. Photograph: Twitter.

Here's nine key questions Jeremy Hunt DIDN'T answer in his Twitter Q&A

Jeremy Hunt burnished his social media credentials with a Twitter Q&A hashtagged #BoJoNoShow. Picture: Jeremy Hunt/Twitter

Chris Grayling is looking to sign new no-deal Brexit ferry contracts

Transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Labour ducks full backing of a People's Vote yet again despite overwhelming support

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

David Cameron refuses to talk to protester Steve Bray

David Cameron ran away from anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray who reminded him that he had promised to do all he could for the country. Picture: Steve Bray

Jess Phillips slams Tory MPs for causing charities to reissue domestic abuse advice

Jess Phillips slammed Tory MPs for causing domestic abuse charities to reissue public advice in the wake of a police call to Boris Johnson's home. Picture: Parliament TV

Ex-UKIP MEP blames David Lammy 'ranting' for racism against black people

Roger Helmer, pictured here as a UKIP MEP in 2014, has tweeted that David Lammy's 'ranting' explains prejudice against black people. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson refuses to answer question about picture with girlfriend 26 times

Boris Johnson refused to answer any questions over where the romantic picture of himself and Carrie Symonds appeared from on Nick Ferrari's LBC show. Picture: LBC

Top Conservative donor calls for a People's Vote: 'Perhaps we made a mistake'

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Stage Review: Plenty - A country on the couch

Plenty Production Photos 7th June 2019 Kate Hewitt - Director Georgia Lowe - Designer Lee Curran - Lighting Designer Giles Thomas - Music and Sound Nina Dunn - Video Designer Fleur Darkin - Movement Director Charlotte Sutton - Casting Director Cast: Rachael Stirling, Rory Keenan, Micah Balfour, Alan Booty, Anthony Calf, Raphael Desprez, Gemma Dobson, Philippe Edwards, Yolanda Kettle, Louise Mai Newberry, Macy Nyman, Nick Sampson, Rupert Young, Ozzie Yue ©The Other Richard

Farage: Neighbour who called police to Boris Johnson's home was 'acting maliciously'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a presentation on postal votes in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage calls to change postal vote system after Peterborough by-election failure

Nigel Farage the leader of Britain's Brexit Party poses for photographers outside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott's Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson branded a 'coward' by Jeremy Hunt for ducking TV debate

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Francoise Dorleac

The French actress Francoise Dorleac (1942-1967), on the French Riviera (France). Ca. 1961. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

A year in music: 1927 - The year we got all jazzed up

Paul Whiteman aka Pops (1880-1967) american conductor here during a concert in a street c. 1925. (Photo by APIC/Getty Images)

CLAUDIA PRITCHARD: Russia's everywoman, Natalia Goncharova

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Painters Mikhail Larionov and Natalya Goncharova. Photography. 1956. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Das Malerehepaar Michail Larionow und Natalja Gontscharowa. Photographie, 1956.]

RACHEL JOHNSON: My answer to all those Change UK jibes

Chuka Umunna speaks back when he was a Change UK MP. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson ducks questions on police visit to his home at leadership hustings

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Climate activist says she hasn't had an apology from MP who manhandled her

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

The government's complacency over #deniedmyvote scandal is a danger to democracy

Lucie Gutfreund is one of many voters who were denied a vote in the EU elections, sparking a national outcry. Picture: supplied by Lucie Gutfreund

Who is Carrie Symonds? The former spin doctor making headlines as Boris Johnson's partner

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

JASON SOLOMONS: Diego Maradona - Class, Cocaine and The Camorra

A still from Asif Kapadia's new film, Diego Maradona, which comes out June 14.

PETER TRUDGILL: Very valuable varying vowels

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Donald Tusk warns UK 'you have wasted the time'

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Theresa May attend a round table meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Leon Neal/PA)

Lib Dems steam ahead of Labour again in national voting intention

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

BREXIT FACTOR: Is by-election 'scandal' tosh in home of Posh?

The Peterborough by-election count. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

Tory MP congratulates minister who manhandled a climate protester

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

JAMES BALL: Rory Stewart's real deception

Former Conservative party leadership contender Rory Stewart. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Northern powerless... Why Westminster does not speak for the regions

With the majority of the cabinet coming from the south, has the Northern Powerhouse lost a lot of the power they might have had? Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Government face legal challenge over 'weaker protection' for nature post Brexit

EU flags (Photograph: PA)

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on Cotswold kitsch

UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 24: Morris dancers, Icknield Way Morris Men, in children's playground at The Kings Head Pub, Bledington, Oxfordshire, UK (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

RICHARD HOLLEDGE: How Jamaica has transformed yet remains unchanged

Children play in the Trench Town neighborhood of Kingston, Jamaica on May 18, 2019. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt to be PM as Michael Gove dropped from Tory leadership race

Michael Gove, pictured here in 2018, is out of the Tory leadership race. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit will 'diminish' the UK - and a hard Brexit will be worse than imagined: Dutch PM

Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, said he's

MPs plan six week recess despite looming Brexit deadline

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

MPs hunt for the two 'numpties' that spoilt their leadership race ballots

Mark Francois MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, also a member of the European Research Group (ERG) seen at Westminster College Green. Picture: Ian Lawrence X/Getty Images.

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson busts European Commission photocopier by taking copy of his buttocks

Boris Johnson. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Chancellor to suggest that the next PM may need a second referendum

Chancellor Philip Hammond speaking in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

Sajid Javid dropped from Tory leadership race while Boris Johnson increases his lead

Sajid Javid has said his not being invited to the state banquest during Donald Trump's visit was 'odd'. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Most Read

Morrissey on Nigel Farage: ‘It’s obvious that he would make a good prime minister’

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Poll finds revoking Article 50 and remaining in the EU is public’s preferred option

A man with the flag of the European Union painted on his face as Remain supporters gather for a protest. Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott’s Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

Steve Bray enters the frame as Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds pose for a 'staged' photograph. (Louis Henwood/Twitter)

Mark Francois says wrecking car industry after no-deal Brexit would ‘at least be our choice’

Mark Francois in debate on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy