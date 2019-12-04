Latest The New European

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 December 2019

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Hull, hometown of both Maureen Lipman and Norman Collier. But who thinks if you've got an ology you're a scientist, and who will wish they had a faulty microphone? Here's your full guide to the panel and where they stand on Brexit...

James Cleverly

Who? Chairman of the Conservative Party

Where is he on Brexit? A backer of the hardline Leave Means Leave group, he is an enthusiastic supporter of "reconnecting with the Commonwealth" with its "shared language, common law tradition, diaspora networks and historic cultural links"

Tory party chairman and chief defender of the indefensible, former soldier Cleverly is back on the QT panel having had to wait a whole three weeks since his last appearance. A pugnacious bruiser who quickly transferred his personal loyalty wholesale from Theresa May to Boris Johnson, he can be trusted to spend the evening rattling off the Tory buzz-phrases - "get Brexit done", "dither and delay", "two referendums next year with Jeremy Corbyn" - irrespective of their relevance to the question in hand. Not short of self-confidence, asked in 2015 who should succeed David Cameron as Tory party leader when he stood down, he responded: "Me." Has admitted smoking exotic herbal cigarettes and watching special adult film time online. Often referred to as living proof of the fallibility of nominative determinism.

Laura Pidcock

Who? Shadow employment rights minister

Where is she on Brexit? Opposes no-deal and maintains the line that a much better deal could be done if only Jeremy Corbyn and his winning smile were negotiating in Brussels

Firm Corbynista whose pick for this show will have the Kremlinologists a-chatter: many see her as the leadership's favourite to succeed the Absolute Boy once he shuffles off to his allotment in 2039 having lost his ninth consecutive general election. Most famous for having declared she would never be friends with a Conservative when first elected to Parliament, Walks a fine line Brexit-wise - she opposes, like the rest of Labour, no-deal because "it doesn't guarantee workers' rights or labour standards", but her constituency of North West Durham voted 55% to leave. Has defended Corbyn's decision to remain neutral on any future second referendum because "there has to be an end to these arbitrary divisions of Leave versus Remain". Asked by the Sunday Times last month what she did for fun, she said she used to watch Eastenders.

Ed Davey

You may also want to watch:

Who? Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats

Where is he on Brexit? The Lib Dems don't like it

Defeated candidate for leadership of the Lib Dems, some of whom now mutter darkly they might be performing better had he won, Davey served as energy and climate change secretary in the coalition. Has been at the forefront of the party's dilution of its core message on Brexit from revoking Article 50 to stopping a Tory majority, telling Sky News: ""We want to stop Brexit. That is the policy and we want to do that democratically. The most likely way is us having a People's Vote. The Lib Dems have led the campaign for a People's Vote so that's up to the people." Was attacked for telling his party's conference earlier this year that many Leave voters "didn't really care" about leaving the EU. Speaks French, German and Spanish - the sort of thing to make the heads of some audience members even more puce than usual.

Ian Blackford

Who? Leader of the SNP in the House of Commons

Where is he on Brexit? Strongly anti, along with the rest of his party

A former banker who was seen as initially struggling to fill the considerable shoes of his predecessor Angus Robertson as the nationalists' man in London, Blackford is now a surer performer. Boris Johnson's three PMQs so far have showed his strategy vis-à-vis the SNP is to remind people that they favour Scottish independence - so like Theresa May, but louder and, the polls would indicate, even more counterproductively. A former banker with a curious habit of referring to himself as "a humble crofter", Blackford has described the election as "Scotland's chance to demand better, end austerity, escape Brexit and shut the Tory party out of Scotland once and for all". Last year led a walk-out of SNP MPs from the Chamber during PMQs for arcane reasons nobody, possibly including those involved, can remember.

Richard Tice

Who? Chairman of the Brexit Party and MEP for the East of England

Where is he on Brexit? He's the chairman of the Brexit Party

Businessman who told the Commons' Treasury Committee in 2016 that "the Norwegian Option, the Swiss Option, the Canadian Option - all these suggested outcomes would be preferable to remaining inside the EU". Now chair of the party which pursues the crash-and-burn, sever-all-links, brick-up-the-Channel-Tunnel no-deal Brexit which the British public desires and was under absolutely no illusions what they were voting for in the referendum. Co-founder of the hardline Leave.EU campaign group with Arron Banks, he made his money in housing development and debt advice and was previously a large donor to the Conservative Party. Showed his commitment to Leave in all its forms last year when he left his wife for sort-of journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who broke the story of the leaked cables which brought down the US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch.

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.45pm tonight (11.25pm in Northern Ireland)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Jo Swinson apologises for welfare cuts during Tory-Lib Dem coalition

Jo Swinson apologised for welfare cuts her party helped enable during the Lib Dem-Tory coalition. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

New Statesman says Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister'

The New Statesman, which presents itself as a left-wing newspaper, has called Jeremy Corbyn 'unfit to be prime minister' and is refusing to endorse the Labour Party in the forthcoming election. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Dominic Cummings seen at Nato summit with Boris Johnson despite resignation

Dominic Cummings has been pictured at the Nato leaders’ summit despite having apparently resigned from his position as a civil servant three weeks ago. Photos: PA

Tory candidate blames voters for government's failure to 'get Brexit done'

A Tory candidate has been accused of treating her constituents ‘with contempt’, after she claimed they were to blame for the government’s inability to get Brexit through parliament. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson claimed children of working mothers 'more likely to mug you on street corners'

Boris Johnson helps with a science demonstration whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Brexit Party sacks high-profile MEP saying he has tried to 'repeatedly undermine' Nigel Farage

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage with the Brexit party MEPs. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Tories accused of wanting to supress power of courts if Boris Johnson

The Labour peer and barrister Charlie Falconer has accused the Tories of attempting to re-write the constitution into a political framework that would benefit parties, instead of a legal guideline. Photo: BBC

Police force defend decision to pull over driver of Bollocks to Brexit car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

'Deluded' Brexit Party MEP claims she is being 'censored' in national radio interview

Belinda De Lucy was criticised after saying Brexiteers have been shamed

Poll finds Labour Remainers back revoking Article 50 - but won't support Lib Dems

A new survey exploring Jeremy Corbyn’s neutral stance on a second referendum has shown his party’s Remain-voting supporters prefer the Liberal Democrat policy of revoking Article 50, though they can not support Jo Swinson’s party. Photo: Joe Giddens / PA

Burger King mocks Vote Leave's campaign bus and there's nothing but praise

Burger King mocks the Vote Leave campaign bus. Photograph: TNE/Contributed.

Princess Anne wins over fans after snubbing Donald Trump

Princess Anne was chastised by the Queen after she snubbed president Donald Trump by refusing to greet him. Photo: Twitter

Extinction Rebellion activists dressed as bees glue themselves to Lib Dem electric bus

Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glue themselves to the Lib Dems battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Lib Dem says Melania Trump backs party... because she wore yellow

Tory turned Liberal Democrat Sam Gyimah has said the first lady of the United States backs his party... because she was seen wearing yellow on her first day in the UK. Photos: PA

In this election young people must 'take back control'

Prime minister Boris Johnson and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Tourism leaders hit out at Tory Brexit plans

Boris Johnson and Penny Mordaunt in Cromer, Norfolk, campaigning on behalf of Vote Leave. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Hugh Grant corrects Lib Dem tweet as he re-emphasises need for tactical voting

Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire.

'Stop the Brexit landslide' - Massive Final Say rally to descend on Westminster

'It's a pity both sides can't lose': Former Tory chair suggests he wouldn't vote for his own party

Lord Chris Patten, former Tory party chairman. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

Polling mastermind John Curtice says 'underestimated' Remain vote will decide election

The polling expert John Curtice has weighed in with his newest prediction on the general election, claiming the ‘underestimated’ Remain vote is what will decide who becomes prime minister. Photo: BBC Electipncast

'Plastic melts in the microwave' - Tories mocked for 'oven-ready' Brexit tweet

The Tories mocked up this illustration of the Tories 'oven-ready' Brexit deal. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage insists he won't disappear after Brexit, despite making promise days before

Nigel Farage on the campaign trail with the Brexit Party. Photograph: Henry Clare/PA.

'Why not just give up?': UKIP candidate quizzed in bruising interview

UKIP candidate David Kurten was given some stinging general election questions by LBC's Iain Dale. Pictures: LBC/PA

Unearthed video Tories don't want you to see shows PM defending NHS privatisation

A video has been unearthed which shows Boris Johnson as a backbench MP criticise the Labour party for refusing to break up the NHS. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ofcom rejects Tory complaints over ice sculpture replacement on climate debate

The broadcaster's regulator have rejected a complaint formt he Conservative Party over Channel 4's decision to replace them with a melting ice scultpure in their climate debate. Photo: PA

Former integration and welfare czar says she'd probably refuse to work for Boris Johnson

Dame Louise Casey, who has headed up numerous social welfare and integration initiatives under four different governments, said she would 'probably not' work for Boris Johnson. Picture: BBC

Labour's Laura Pidcock clashes with presenter over source of NHS 'for sale' documents

The shadow employment rights secretary Laura Pidcock and Kay Burley clashed over the source of documents held by Labour which the party says prove the NHS is “on the table” in trade talks with the United States. Photo: Sky News

'You've got dandruff' - Boris Johnson heckled on visit to Salisbury

Boris Johnson during a walkabout at a Christmas Market in Salisbury. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'This is really hopeful': Three-way coalition still possible, says Gina Miller

The business owner and activist Gina Miller has said another Conservative government can be prevented with a three-way coaltion, so long as voters cast their ballot tactically. Photo: Sky News

Trump says he has no idea where NHS rumours started - despite saying it himself

US President Donald Trump at a breakfast meeting. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Conservative Brexit plans could cause UK £20bn annual shortfall, academic group says

A group of academics have said there are serious “unclear and unrealistic” Brexit goals in the manifestos of every party, but current Conservative plans could economically cripple the UK. Photo: PA

'Ludicrous' Dominic Raab denies Tories wish to sell NHS, despite calling for privatisation in 2011 book

The secretary of state Dominic Raab has denied claims that the Conservative Party wishes to sell off the NHS to private operators, despite explicitly advocating for that in a 2011 book he co-authored. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn sends letter to Donald Trump asking for 'reassurances' over US trade deal

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a redacted copy of the Department for International Trade's UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group readout. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

Boris Johnson tops list of highest earners on top of his MP salary: reports

Boris Johnson is said to be the highest earner outside his MP salary. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Boris Johnson accused of copying blog post in response to London terror attack

The prime minister has been accused of “weapons grade sh**housery” after allegedly plagiarising a legal blogger who had written about the London Bridge terror attack. Photo: PA

Pilot seen flying all over the UK with a strange message for Remainers

The small plane is towing a banner which reads ‘Remainers are Kaput’, in black and white, with a red hammer and sickle also shown. Photo: Twitter

Sinn Fein claims anti-Brexit voice heard 'loud and clear' despite abstentionist policy

(left to right) Sinn Fein's Mark Ward, Pearse Doherty, Michelle O'Neill, Mary Lou McDonald, Elisha McCallion and John Finucane at the launch of the party's general election manifesto at the Playhouse Theater in Londonderry. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Historian has the perfect reply to Ann Widdecombe comparing Brexit to slave emancipation

Historian Dr Helene von Bismarck has the perfect reply to the Tories'

Comedian left speechless at Andrew Marr's PM interview in 'best yet' room next door

Boris Johnson's interview on Andrew Marr left comedian Michael Spicer speechless in his latest 'the room next door' video. Photos: BBC / Twitter

Most Read

Polling mastermind John Curtice says ‘underestimated’ Remain vote will decide election

The polling expert John Curtice has weighed in with his newest prediction on the general election, claiming the ‘underestimated’ Remain vote is what will decide who becomes prime minister. Photo: BBC Electipncast

Anti Jacob Rees-Mogg message that ‘can be seen for miles’ appears in Tory’s constituency

A series of anti Jacob Rees-Mogg messages have been placed all over the Conservative hopeful’s constituency, including one on top of a slag heap which can be seen for miles. Photo: bEUret (Twitter) and PA

Jacob Rees-Mogg runs away from voter who questions ‘shameful’ Grenfell comments

Jacob Rees-Mogg was videoed

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives. Photos: BBC

Watch these people change their minds on Nigel Farage when they hear his statements

People in Barnsley were shocked when they learned of Nigel Farage's previous statements on the NHS and Thatcher. Picture: Hope Not Hate

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.