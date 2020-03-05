Latest The New European

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 10:38 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 05 March 2020

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

BBC

Who is on Question Time tonight? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The BBC's flagship current affairs programme tonight comes from Tunbridge Wells, the one-time home of the Reverend Thomas Bayes. Bayes became famous for his theorem that the probability of an event is based on prior knowledge of conditions that might be related to it - grist to the mill of the QT audience, who like to rely on good old-fashioned British gut instinct. Here's your complete guide to the panel...

Matt Hancock

Who? Health secretary

A one-time candidate for the Conservative leadership, he dropped out of last year's race after coming sixth in the first ballot of MPs with 20 votes. Said during the campaign that the idea of suspending parliament "goes against everything those men who waded onto those beaches fought and died for - and I will not have it," an opposition that he dropped rapidly once appointed to Boris Johnson's cabinet and the PM did indeed suspend Parliament. Like Groucho Marx, Hancock has principles and, if you don't like them, he's got others. Once the proud purveyor of a Matt Hancock app called Matt Hancock, which allowed users to watch live video streams of Matt Hancock and had to change its policies following concerns about its use of data, he also boasted he was prepared for a no-deal Brexit as he was the world's largest buyer of fridges. Now worryingly in charge of dealing with coronavirus.

Margaret Beckett

Who? Labour MP for Derby South and former foreign secretary

Veteran Labour MP who held high office in the days when the Scissor Sisters and Snow Patrol ruled the airwaves, Christiano Ronaldo was the young player of the year, Jeremy Corbyn was an ignorable oddball and leaving the EU a niche pursuit. The woman who famously said "f**k" upon being handed the Foreign Office was the MP who conducted Labour's official report into why it lost the 2015 election, attributing to a failure to build trust on the economy, an inability to connect with centre-ground voters, a leader judged to be insufficiently strong and a fear of the SNP. Then was one of the Labour MPs who lent Corbyn her nomination for the 2015 leadership election to "broaden the debate", later labelling herself, not inaccurately, a "moron" for doing so. "At no point did I intend to vote for Jeremy myself - nice as he is," she explained.

You may also want to watch:

Layla Moran

Who? Liberal Democrat education spokeswoman

Only a Member of Parliament since 2017, Moran was quickly talked up as a future leader, choosing not to stand last year and currently keeping the nation on tenterhooks as to whether she'll throw her hat in the ring in the current race, currently scheduled to end around 2023. Has suggested the Lib Dems could become a rejoin-the-EU party withing a year, saying last month: "If we do end up going off the cliff edge of no-deal, I can envisage as soon as 11 months' time us moving to a position where that is what we want to avoid that cliff edge." Announced earlier this year that she identifies as pansexual after apparently being threatened to be outed by the Mail on Sunday, the majority of whose readers would have no idea what that is and only buy it for Fred Basset.

Tim Stanley

Who? Journalist and historian

A Brexiteer who once penned a Telegraph column headlined "Brexit isn't about nostalgia. It's about ambition. Trust me, I'm a historian", Stanley is a columnist and leader writer for the increasingly unhinged newspaper and a regular Thought for the Day and Moral Maze contributor. Stood for Labour at the 2005 general election before taking the full-on Melanie Phillips route and eventually transferring his allegiance to the US Republican Party. Wrote in 2016 that the "one thing I find most exciting about Brexit is it gives us the chance to start over again, to write a new chapter in our country's history". Tweeted this week that he hadn't been on Question Time for two years and "I thought my phone had been disconnected". Looks like Justin Trudeau, which must really, really annoy him.

Xand van Tulleken

Who? Doctor and TV presenter

Sounds like an Arsenal reserve goalkeeper, but van Tulleken is actually a doctor who trained at Oxford and specialised in tropical medicine. The coronavirus outbreak means that Question Time producers have had to begrudgingly book somehow who might actually know what he's talking about rather than, say, Julia Hartley-Brewer blaming it all on Remoaners refusing to eat a patriotic breakfast. An identical twin whose brother Chris is also a doctor, the pair present Operation Ouch on CBBC, which "explains biology but in a really fun way". "When we were filmed producing a huge sneeze painting, Chris kept imagining how embarrassing it would be doing this whilst drinking tea with the Queen. I was laughing so hard that I had snot running all down my face," explains Xand.

Question Time is on BBC One at 10.35pm tonight (11.15pm in Northern Ireland)

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: What tribes can reveal about society

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Farmageddon - Countryside already counting Brexit cost

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The black swan circling Donald Trump

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation survive coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

People wearing face masks on the London Underground, as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England - bringing the total number in the UK. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

New immigration proposals are a gangmasters' paradise

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Why Color Out Of Space is a brilliant film created by three oddballs

A scene from Color Out of Space. Picture: Contributed

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch is a new minister for equalities. Photograph: House of Commons.

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire.

Countering climate denialism requires taking on right-wing populism

A poster depicting environmental activist Greta Thunberg which has been pasted to a bus shelter ahead of the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront. Photograph: Contributed.

Figurines of pro-EU campaigners to become a feature in Brussels theme park

Pro-EU campaigners have earned their place in a 'Mini-Europe' theme park. Photograph: Mini-Europe.com

Can Greece lift itself out of debt crisis?

Supporters of Greece's opposition party New Democracy wave Greek flags and wait for the speech of their party's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's choice for rough sleeping role thinks homelessness is 'a choice'

Tory MP Adam Holloway. Picture: House of Commons

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Most Read

Tory MP suggests workers may need to work longer hours to tackle post-Brexit shortages

Scott Mann suggested workers might need to work longer hours after Brexit. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson ridiculed for suggesting he had been shaking hands with coronavirus victims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs’

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Brexiteer launches coup at iodine maker to ‘take advantage of Coronavirus’

Leave campaigner Arron Banks. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Civil servants claimed ‘people got Brexit vote wrong’, says Tory MP

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove responds after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked an Urgent Question in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.