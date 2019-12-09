Latest The New European

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

PUBLISHED: 10:54 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 09 December 2019

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Archant

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It's a special edition of Question Time tonight as Emma Barnett, 34, asks The Young People about the issues which concern them in this general election, including Instagram, smashed avocado and being locked out of ever getting on the housing ladder due to structural biases inherent in the capitalist system. But who's on the panel - and where do they stand on the election's central issue, Brexit? Here's your full guide...

Robert Jenrick

Who? Housing, communities and local government secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Opposed it prior to the referendum before executing a remarkable pivot and backing a no-deal exit

Barely a household name in his own household, Jenrick was a Remain backer during the referendum before changing his mind upon noting the remarkable effect being a committed Brexiteer can have on one's career. Went as far as voting against an EU extension in March, preferring a no-deal exit. A Johnson loyalist, he insisted in October that the PM would not push Brexit beyond October 31, saying: "The prime minister has been very clear that he is not going to extend Article 50." The prime minister extended Article 50. Can be relied upon to parrot the Tories' main soundbites tonight, so expect plenty of "get Brexit done", "dither and delay" and "two referendums next year with Jeremy Corbyn". When appointed this year, NottinghamshireLive reported "Being born in January 1982 means the 37-year-old is the is the first 'millenial' to serve in the Cabinet". Like all millenials, he has been reported to own a "manor in Herefordshire" worth just over £1m, a flat near the Houses of Parliament worth £2.5m and another flat worth more than £1m.

Angela Rayner

Who? Shadow education secretary

Where is she on Brexit? Remainer whose Tameside constituents voted heavily for Leave and as such wears her leanings lightly

A tribally loyal Labourite, Rayner is not unique in the shadow cabinet in that her ability to bash her Tory opponents about the head is considerably better than her ability to articulate anything approaching a coherent alternative. Holds to the line Labour could achieve all the benefits of being in the EU while leaving if only the Absolute Boy and his winning smile were conducting negotiations in Brussels. Self-described "soft left", she backed fellow professional northerner Andy Burnham for the Labour leadership in 2015 only to be one of just 18 MPs to throw her weight behind Jeremy Corbyn when challenged the following year. Now viewed as one of the favourites to be the party's next deputy leader after the election, an election she is convinced Labour will win, saying: "I just can't think of not winning on Thursday because I worry about what that will mean for our communities." One of the few genuinely working-class voices at Westminster, she was dubbed "Grangela" after becoming a gran at the age of 37.

Jo Swinson

Who? Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Where is she on Brexit? The Lib Dems went into the election with a pledge to revoke Article 50 without a second referendum, since downplayed

Leader of the Liberal Democrats since July, Swinson headed into the election campaign with what seemed a considerable advantage - namely, being the only one of the three main party leaders not to be a mendacious, morally repugnant man - but has found the going hard. Firstly she was excluded by broadcasters from their main debates, secondly she has allowed herself to get tied up in knots over the issue of transgender women and changing rooms, and thirdly because it transpires the Great British public actually quite like mendacious, morally repugnant men. Launched the election campaign with a promise to revoke Article 50 on day one of a majority Lib Dem government, a policy since downplayed to emphasise the party's backing for a People's Vote in a hung parliament. Likely to be pummelled by Angela Rayner over the Lib Dems' role in the coalition, a period of ancient history to many in the audience, for whom Gotta Get Thru You by Daniel Bedingfield was number one when they were born.

You may also want to watch:

Humza Yousaf

Who? Scottish Government cabinet secretary for justice

Where is he on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of the SNP, against

The first ethnic minority candidate to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament and the first Muslim member of the Scottish Government when he was appointed as a minister in 2012, Yousaf has welcomed the election as "Scotland's chance to escape Brexit". Has said that "any form of Brexit would be devastating for Scotland, costing jobs, slashing economic growth, reducing our working-age population and driving down living standards" and that it "opens the way to Scotland being flooded with the likes of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US". A keen tweeter fond of a gif and a meme, he said earlier this year that he struggled with the name of the Scottish National Party and its associations and that he would have chosen a different name at its foundation "because of the connotations of nationalism". Formerly minister for Europe and international development and transport and the islands, he gave up Irn Bru for Lent in 2018, which many people would find as difficult as giving up drinking washing-up liquid.

Adam Price

Who? Leader of Plaid Cymru

Where is he on Brexit? Firm Remainer calling for a People's Vote

A former MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, he was elected to Wales' National Assembly in 2016 and last year successfully challenged Leanne Wood for the leadership of Plaid. Has called "clearly and unequivocally" for a referendum on the final Brexit terms, saying "there's an emergency cord on this train and we have to pull it... because the British political establishment have proven themselves so singularly unable to deliver anything, Brexit or otherwise". Has said that Wales should hold a referendum on independence if a series of demands are not met after Brexit, including cuts in VAT for tourism and construction and for the devolution of powers over air passenger duty. The first openly gay leader of a major UK political party, has said that it was a "sad reality" that Boris Johnson "referred to gay men like myself as 'bum boys in tank tops'." Possessor of the most booming Welsh oratory since Tom Jones last told the tale of how he jammed with Elvis, his appearance should hopefully give us the delight of Nigel Farage attempting to pronounce Plaid Cymru.

Jonathan Bartley

Who? Co-leader of the Green Party

Where is he on Brexit? Remainer. Backs a referendum on Boris Johnson's deal

Co-leader of the Green Party alongside Siân Berry despite the fact that everybody, probably including Bartley and Berry themselves, think it's still Caroline Lucas. Has urged voters to say "Yes to Europe, No to climate change" and vowed to campaign for another referendum on Brexit, which he has called "an unforgivable act of intergenerational betrayal". The founder of Christian think-tank Ekklesia, a volunteer on John Major's 1995 leadership campaign ("I was actually making the tea"), a Moral Maze panellist and drummer in blues band The Mustangs, he remains best known for an altercation with then Conservative leader David Cameron at a hospital in 2010. Has made the notable achievement in this election campaign of uniting the Muslim and Jewish communities, both of whom have spoken out against his support for the banning of halal slaughter. Supports lowering the age of candidature to Parliament to 16. Says: "Jesus was a political threat to the status quo and the establishment. I think that's why I always feel happier in opposition."

Nigel Farage

Who? Leader of the Brexit Party

Where is he on Brexit? Oh, fuck off.

Question Time is on BBC One at 8.30pm tonight

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Tories branded 'deeply dishonest' for election leaflet imitating NHS prescription

The Tories produced a leaflet stlyed as an NHS prescription which has been branded 'deeply dishonest'. Photo: Twitter

DUP leader accuses Boris Johnson of breaking his word over NI customs checks

DUP leader Arlene Foster has accused the prime minister of breaking his word on the Northern Irish border. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson empty chaired at his own constituency hustings

The prime minister was empty chaired at a hustings in his own constituency after he ‘couldn’t be bothered’ to turn up. Photo: Ali Milani / Twitter

Boris Johnson goes back on Heathrow expansion promise to lie down in front of bulldozers

Boris Johnson has gone back on his claim that he would lie down in front of bulldozers to stop the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport, saying that would now be “technically difficult”. Photos: LBC / PA

Jonathan Pie calls for tactical voting in blistering five-minute rant against Boris Johnson

Spoof TV news reporter Jonathan Pie has urged people to vote tactically to get Boris Johnson out in a blitering new video. Picture: Jonathan Pie

Boris Johnson targeted by protesters in Andrew Neil masks at Grimsby fish market

The prime minister was visiting the market to talk about the ‘positive’ impact of his deal on the UK’s fishing industry, and a load of other carp, when protestors from the Grimsby Labour Party met him on his arrival. Photo: Grimsby Labour Party

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Voters are identifying more with Leave or Remain rather than political parties

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The multicultural man on politicians' accents

Lord Carrington and then prime minister Edward Heath take a stroll to a country pub during the February 1974 election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

The talk of the Baltic

Alexander Newski Cathedral in the old town of Tallinn, Estonia. 'linn' translates at 'town'. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: Saint Petersburg

Conductor Karl Eliasberg leading the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra as they perform Seventh Symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich during the siege of Leningrad. Picture: TASS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson says there will be a 'bonking boom' after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Culture clubs: The bohemian nightclubs and cabarets that shaped modern art

Spencer Gore's 'Study for a mural decoration for the Cave of the Golden Calf' (1912). Picture: Theatermuseum, Vienna

The New European Quiz of the Week on satire, switchboards and selfies

The selfie that Boris Johnson took. But with which phone? Picture: Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage says he wouldn't trust Boris Johnson

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage eats fish and chips in Whitehaven. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Jo Swinson vows to fight on regardless of election result

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson meets supporters on Small Business Saturday during her visit to St Albans. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Why anti-Semitism means it's not 'the Brexit election' for everyone

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

MITCH BENN: There is still time to sink this fool

Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards a security vessel at the Port of Southampton. Picture: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: & Juliet

Tim Walker says '& juliet', at Shaftesbury Theatre in London, is let down by its lack of heart. Picture: Johan Persson

Boris Johnson laughed at by debate audience as he stumbles over question on lying

The prime minister was laughed at during the BBC Leaders debate as he stumbled his way through an audience members question on lying. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC

YouGov poll finds UK split 52/48 on who won BBC election debate

A YouGov poll has found the public are split by 52% to 48% on who won the BBC Leaders debate. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC

BONNIE GREER: Trump is a long way down the rocky Rhode to ruin

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline is part of the House Judiciary Committee listening to evidence in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Grenfell, Foodbanks and Putin - The best photoshops of Boris Johnson and Phillip Schofield's selfie

The This Morning presenters were criticised for having the opportunity to grill Boris Johnson, and instead going easy on the prime minister. Photo: Twitter

Everything you need to know about the Johnson vs Corbyn BBC debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will debate live on BBC. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Anti-Brexit campaigners play Andrew Neil's message for Boris Johnson outside Tory HQ

Led By Donkeys have taken Andrew Neil's message directly to Conservative Party headquarters. Picture: Led By Donkeys

Jo Swinson hits back at Michael Gove over EU citizens voting in new referendum

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images.

Boris Johnson cancels speech after protestors gather in Rochester

Protesters gather in Rochester, Kent, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to give a stump speech to Tory supporters near the Ye Arrow pub, prior to cancelling the visit blaming

BARNABY TOWNS: The Lib Dems can still win ultimate Brexit prize

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, during the ITV Election Debate. Picture: Matt Frost/ITV via Getty Images

Embarrassing footage shows Annunziata Rees-Mogg slag off PM before giving him support

Leaked footage of Annunziata Rees-Mogg shows her slag off Boris Johnson, days before she left the Brexit Party to give him her support. Photo: Twitter

The New European poll of the week on bees, broadcasters and campaign buzz

Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees glue themselves to the Lib Dems battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Humiliated Nigel Farage drops out of Brexit Party rally after MEPs resign

Nigel Farage has pulled out of speaking at a Brexit Party rally 24 hours after four members of his party resigned and gave their support to the Tories. Photo: Jeff OVers / BBC

This man just perfectly summed up Tory 'disregard' of working class in 30 second video

A member of the Question Time audience slammed Tory chair James Cleverly over his party's 'disregard for the working class'. Photos: BBC

Ipsos MORI: 'Hope for Labour' as one in four voters will change their mind before election

There are some reasons for Labour to be hopeful, with Jeremy Corbyns ratings improving, dissatisfaction with the governments record, the importance of the NHS rising and one in four voters saying they still may change their vote,

'It's not about sides': James O'Brien makes brilliant point over Boris Johnson subtitling row

James O'Brien has stepped into the furore over a Boris Johnson quote which the Conservative party later clarified. Picture: LBC/Channel 4 News

Punters flooding bookmakers with bets for Labour majority

After a last minute bump in the polls suggesting a rise in support for Labour, bookmakers up and down the country have seen punters rush to put their money on Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next prime minister. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Trump and Johnson - the monsters we all helped create

Hadley Coull and Chris Ogden say Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump are monsters of our own creation. Picture: Getty Images

SNP could win an extra 11 MPs at the general election, polling analysis finds

Scottish National Party candidates, including SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford (centre left) and Nicola Sturgeon (centre), with a Brexit message during the general election campaign. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Brexit Party's co-founder believes the party is finished

Catherine Blaiklock, who founded the Brexit Party. Picture: Antony Kelly/EDP

Tory candidate says disabled people should be paid less as they 'don't understand money'

The Conservative candidate fro Hastings and Rye was condemned for saying people with disabilities should be paid less as they

Why smaller pro-European parties still matter in politics

VOLT - a new pan-European political party. Photograph: VOLT.

Most Read

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Watch Boris Johnson’s excruciating answer to the naughtiest thing he has ever done

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Sophy Ridge. Photograph: Sky News/TNE.

Boris Johnson says there will be a ‘bonking boom’ after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Jo Swinson says bill for second Brexit referendum is ‘ready to go’

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door with parliamentary candidate for Penistone and stocksbridge Hannah Kitching (left) and parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central Colin Ross during a visit to Sheffield. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.