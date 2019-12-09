Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Who is on Question Time tonight and where do they stand on Brexit? Here's your guide...

It's a special edition of Question Time tonight as Emma Barnett, 34, asks The Young People about the issues which concern them in this general election, including Instagram, smashed avocado and being locked out of ever getting on the housing ladder due to structural biases inherent in the capitalist system. But who's on the panel - and where do they stand on the election's central issue, Brexit? Here's your full guide...

Robert Jenrick

Who? Housing, communities and local government secretary

Where is he on Brexit? Opposed it prior to the referendum before executing a remarkable pivot and backing a no-deal exit

Barely a household name in his own household, Jenrick was a Remain backer during the referendum before changing his mind upon noting the remarkable effect being a committed Brexiteer can have on one's career. Went as far as voting against an EU extension in March, preferring a no-deal exit. A Johnson loyalist, he insisted in October that the PM would not push Brexit beyond October 31, saying: "The prime minister has been very clear that he is not going to extend Article 50." The prime minister extended Article 50. Can be relied upon to parrot the Tories' main soundbites tonight, so expect plenty of "get Brexit done", "dither and delay" and "two referendums next year with Jeremy Corbyn". When appointed this year, NottinghamshireLive reported "Being born in January 1982 means the 37-year-old is the is the first 'millenial' to serve in the Cabinet". Like all millenials, he has been reported to own a "manor in Herefordshire" worth just over £1m, a flat near the Houses of Parliament worth £2.5m and another flat worth more than £1m.

Angela Rayner

Who? Shadow education secretary

Where is she on Brexit? Remainer whose Tameside constituents voted heavily for Leave and as such wears her leanings lightly

A tribally loyal Labourite, Rayner is not unique in the shadow cabinet in that her ability to bash her Tory opponents about the head is considerably better than her ability to articulate anything approaching a coherent alternative. Holds to the line Labour could achieve all the benefits of being in the EU while leaving if only the Absolute Boy and his winning smile were conducting negotiations in Brussels. Self-described "soft left", she backed fellow professional northerner Andy Burnham for the Labour leadership in 2015 only to be one of just 18 MPs to throw her weight behind Jeremy Corbyn when challenged the following year. Now viewed as one of the favourites to be the party's next deputy leader after the election, an election she is convinced Labour will win, saying: "I just can't think of not winning on Thursday because I worry about what that will mean for our communities." One of the few genuinely working-class voices at Westminster, she was dubbed "Grangela" after becoming a gran at the age of 37.

Jo Swinson

Who? Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Where is she on Brexit? The Lib Dems went into the election with a pledge to revoke Article 50 without a second referendum, since downplayed

Leader of the Liberal Democrats since July, Swinson headed into the election campaign with what seemed a considerable advantage - namely, being the only one of the three main party leaders not to be a mendacious, morally repugnant man - but has found the going hard. Firstly she was excluded by broadcasters from their main debates, secondly she has allowed herself to get tied up in knots over the issue of transgender women and changing rooms, and thirdly because it transpires the Great British public actually quite like mendacious, morally repugnant men. Launched the election campaign with a promise to revoke Article 50 on day one of a majority Lib Dem government, a policy since downplayed to emphasise the party's backing for a People's Vote in a hung parliament. Likely to be pummelled by Angela Rayner over the Lib Dems' role in the coalition, a period of ancient history to many in the audience, for whom Gotta Get Thru You by Daniel Bedingfield was number one when they were born.

Humza Yousaf

Who? Scottish Government cabinet secretary for justice

Where is he on Brexit? Like the overwhelming majority of the SNP, against

The first ethnic minority candidate to win a constituency seat in the Scottish Parliament and the first Muslim member of the Scottish Government when he was appointed as a minister in 2012, Yousaf has welcomed the election as "Scotland's chance to escape Brexit". Has said that "any form of Brexit would be devastating for Scotland, costing jobs, slashing economic growth, reducing our working-age population and driving down living standards" and that it "opens the way to Scotland being flooded with the likes of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US". A keen tweeter fond of a gif and a meme, he said earlier this year that he struggled with the name of the Scottish National Party and its associations and that he would have chosen a different name at its foundation "because of the connotations of nationalism". Formerly minister for Europe and international development and transport and the islands, he gave up Irn Bru for Lent in 2018, which many people would find as difficult as giving up drinking washing-up liquid.

Adam Price

Who? Leader of Plaid Cymru

Where is he on Brexit? Firm Remainer calling for a People's Vote

A former MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, he was elected to Wales' National Assembly in 2016 and last year successfully challenged Leanne Wood for the leadership of Plaid. Has called "clearly and unequivocally" for a referendum on the final Brexit terms, saying "there's an emergency cord on this train and we have to pull it... because the British political establishment have proven themselves so singularly unable to deliver anything, Brexit or otherwise". Has said that Wales should hold a referendum on independence if a series of demands are not met after Brexit, including cuts in VAT for tourism and construction and for the devolution of powers over air passenger duty. The first openly gay leader of a major UK political party, has said that it was a "sad reality" that Boris Johnson "referred to gay men like myself as 'bum boys in tank tops'." Possessor of the most booming Welsh oratory since Tom Jones last told the tale of how he jammed with Elvis, his appearance should hopefully give us the delight of Nigel Farage attempting to pronounce Plaid Cymru.

Jonathan Bartley

Who? Co-leader of the Green Party

Where is he on Brexit? Remainer. Backs a referendum on Boris Johnson's deal

Co-leader of the Green Party alongside Siân Berry despite the fact that everybody, probably including Bartley and Berry themselves, think it's still Caroline Lucas. Has urged voters to say "Yes to Europe, No to climate change" and vowed to campaign for another referendum on Brexit, which he has called "an unforgivable act of intergenerational betrayal". The founder of Christian think-tank Ekklesia, a volunteer on John Major's 1995 leadership campaign ("I was actually making the tea"), a Moral Maze panellist and drummer in blues band The Mustangs, he remains best known for an altercation with then Conservative leader David Cameron at a hospital in 2010. Has made the notable achievement in this election campaign of uniting the Muslim and Jewish communities, both of whom have spoken out against his support for the banning of halal slaughter. Supports lowering the age of candidature to Parliament to 16. Says: "Jesus was a political threat to the status quo and the establishment. I think that's why I always feel happier in opposition."

Nigel Farage

Who? Leader of the Brexit Party

Where is he on Brexit? Oh, fuck off.

Question Time is on BBC One at 8.30pm tonight