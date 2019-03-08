Video

Who is playing the glockenspiel behind the news broadcasters?

The man playing the glockenspiel in the background of news broadcasts. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

Boris Johnson's promotion to prime minister has left the country with many questions.

But aside from Brexit and the future of the United Kingdom, one of the questions that has been commonly asked this week has been surrounding the most unusual protest behind the television broadcasts, the use of the glockenspiel.

Appearing as a soundtrack to live broadcasts from the BBC News, Channel 4 News, and Sky News the musical instrument has been used to blast out performances of songs including the Imperial March, the Mr Benn theme tune, the soundtrack to Harry Potter and The Exorcist.

Many on social media have been debating what kind of instrument is being used, and what the purpose is, while others have either taken to social media to bemoan or praise the musical performances.

Some have even asked if the performer will take requests while they watch the television news.

The protester's presence has led to some news presenters getting annoyed on-air as they try to remain heard above the noise.

Now in video and photographic footage the player has been unmasked - appearing to show he is a supporter of Palestine and Europe, and presumably protesting rather than celebrating Boris Johnson's arrival at Downing Street.

But it is not the first protest that he has turned up for, with the Telegraph's Michael Deacon noting he had turned up outside a Labour protest surrounding anti-semitism.

This protester should not be confused with the pro-Brexit supporter who has been ringing a "Liberty Bell" for independence outside parliament, and could be heard on some news broadcasts in recent months.