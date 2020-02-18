POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?
PUBLISHED: 13:37 18 February 2020
Just three remain in the Labour leadership contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn at the top of the opposition party.
But who do you think should get the job as leader?
After Emily Thornberry was eliminated in the latest round of the competition three go through to the online and postal ballot of party members and registered supporters which opens on February 24.
They are shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, and Labour backbencher Lisa Nandy.
Have your say in our poll.
