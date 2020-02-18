Poll

POLL: Who do you think should be the next Labour leader?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Just three remain in the Labour leadership contest to replace Jeremy Corbyn at the top of the opposition party.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

But who do you think should get the job as leader?

After Emily Thornberry was eliminated in the latest round of the competition three go through to the online and postal ballot of party members and registered supporters which opens on February 24.

They are shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, and Labour backbencher Lisa Nandy.

But who do you think should get the job?

Have your say in our poll.