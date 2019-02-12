Latest The New European

Who could replace Jo Swinson as Lib Dem leader after election rout?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:30 13 December 2019

Jo Swinson checks her speech before the declaration that she had lost her East Dumbartonshire seat in the 2019 general election. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

Jo Swinson checks her speech before the declaration that she had lost her East Dumbartonshire seat in the 2019 general election. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Jo Swinson lost her position as Liberal Democrat leader after she failed to be re-elected to her East Dunbartonshire seat, leaving a major question mark over who will lead the party next.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As the party's constitution requires the leader to be an MP, a leadership election will take place in the new year.

Former deputy leader Sir Ed Davey and Baroness Sal Brinton will become joint acting leaders.

Here's a look at who could be in the race to replace Ms Swinson permanently.

- Sir Ed Davey

Sir Ed has been deputy leader of the Lib Dems since 2019, after coming second to Swinson in the party's most recent leadership race.

Sir Ed served in the coalition as secretary of state for energy and climate change, and has pledged to head up the "fight to stop Brexit".

He has been the MP for Kingston and Surbiton since the 2017 general election and, apart from a brief spell of Tory rule in the constituency between 2015 and 2017, he has held the seat since 1997.

MORE: Ed Davey and Jo Swinson: candidates for the Liberal Democrat leadership contest

- Baroness Sal Brinton

Baroness Brinton became a peer in 2011, and has been president of the Liberal Democrats since 2014.

The daughter of former Conservative MP Tim Brinton, she is a former Lib Dem Cambridgeshire county councillor and unsuccessfully contested South East Cambridgeshire in the 2001 and 1997 general elections, and Watford in 2005 and 2010.

Baroness Brinton is also a patron and trustee of numerous charities.

- Layla Moran

Layla Moran has served as the Member of Parliament for Oxford West and Abingdon since the 2017 general election.

She is the first MP of Palestinian descent to be elected to the Commons for any party, according to veteran pollster Sir John Curtice.

Moran was tipped as a candidate for the Liberal Democrat leadership last time round; however, in March 2019, she posted a Twitter statement admitting to slapping her then-boyfriend at a party conference in 2013, which led to them both being arrested.

- Wera Hobhouse

German-born Wera Hobhouse has been the MP for Bath since 2015, and before that was a Lib Dem councillor for Norden from 2004-2010.

In 2018, Hobhouse brought a Private Member's Bill backing the creation of an upskirting offence.

In July, the issue secured government backing under Theresa May and the Voyeurism (Offences) (No 2) Bill became law on February 12 2019.

Since February she has been Lib Dem spokesperson for the environment and climate change, and has pushed for an end to most carbon emissions by 2030.

- Jamie Stone

Jamie Stone was elected to the House of Commons at the 2017 snap general election to represent Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross.

You may also want to watch:

Before this, Stone was the MSP for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross from the Scottish Parliament's opening in 1999 to 2011.

He has been the party's spokesperson for defence since August 2019, and caused controversy in 2007 when he called the SNP "xenophobic" - something for which he later apologised.

- Christine Jardine

Former journalist Christine Jardine was elected for the Edinburgh West constituency in the 2017 general election.

She previously worked for BBC Scotland and was editor of the PA news agency in Scotland.

She is the party's spokesperson on home affairs and women and equalities and was hotly tipped to stand in the last Lib Dem leadership election, but did not enter the race in the end.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

John McDonnell says Labour 'won the argument' despite election loss

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party 'won the argument' but couldn't get through the issue of Brexit. Photo: Sky

Alastair Campbell blames Labour's failure to confront Brexit for Tory majority

The former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has blamed a failure of Labour to confront Brexit alongside a culture of nastiness in the party for the Conservative Party’s landslide majority. Photo: ITV

Dennis Skinner voted out after 49 years as Bolsover's MP

Dennis Skinner has been voted out by the Tories in one of the largest shocks of the general election. Photo: PA

Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc

Bid to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge constituency fails

Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election results, news and analysis from The New European

The election latest from The New European.

Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Voters leave polling stations due to long queues

A queue outside a polling station in Bermondsey, London, as voters line up to cast their votes in the General Election. Picture: @chrisschofield1/PA Wire

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Amazon NHS data gift is a breach of EU state aid rules, says campaigner

Jolyon Maugham has claimed that the government's gift of NHS data to Amazon as part of a partnership with Alexa devices breaches EU state aid rules. Pictures: PA

Brexit Party founder booted for Islamophobia backs Boris Johnson's Tories

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

'Stong' and stable - Michael Gove makes embarrassing spelling mistake in leaflet

'Stong and stable' - Michal Gove has made an embarrasing blunder on his campaign literature. Photo: Twitter

I'm still waiting for a real leader to take charge

Get Brexit Done? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A warning to voters in the 2019 general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally

Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘I’ve not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge’. Photo: Guardian

Does Labour's election pitch offers more 'liberalism' than the Lib Dems?

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'I'll skinny dip in Loch Ness if SNP wins 50 seats', says ex-Tory Ruth Davidson

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pledged to go skinny dipping in Loch Ness if the SNP win 50 seats at the General Election. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Boris Johnson ducks out of another BBC interview that every other leader did

The prime minister has ducked out of yet another interview on the BBc at the last minute, even though every other party leader made an appearance. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nearly 90% of Tory adverts misleading, compared to none for Labour

An independent and non-partisan campaign group has found that nearly 90% of all adverts by the Conservative are misleading, while not a single advert produced by Labour has caused concern. Photo: Facebook

Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes.

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat? If Lib Dems and Greens pull together, definitely

Boris Johnson has opted not to vote for himself despite a campaign to oust him. Photo: PA

Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

Billie Piper encourages people to vote tactically. Photograph: Twitter.

'Don't let it be the Tories' Pete Doherty tells Libertines fans

Pete Doherty, seen here at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, told a Manchester audience

Which party political leader has had the best election campaign?

(left to right) Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and Green Party Co-Leader Sian Berry, stand next to ice sculptures representing the Brexit Party and Conservative Party at a Channel 4 climate debate. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Want 'none of the above'? Send a clear message by voting tactically

Boris Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid with other members of the cabinet at Conservative Campaign Headquarters Call Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'I didn't expect so many of you!' - Boris Johnson caught staging door-knock with voter

Boris Johnson and his team have been accused of staging a door-knock interview in which the prime minister, taking on the role of a milkman, spoke to a seemingly unknown voter at their home. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'Get out of the way': Third-placed candidates face calls to prevent Tory Brexit landslide

Campaigners at the People's Vote march this autumn. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Horse fan Matt Hancock is taking us all for a ride

Matt Hancock is pictured with a horse. Photograph: JustGiving.

The challenges of penning a play about the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Will Barton as Boris Johnson in The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith/Contributed.

Most Read

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.