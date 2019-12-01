Poll

Who won the ITV election debate?

The ITV election debate. Photograph: ITV. Archant

It was an opportunity for the major political parties to face the public and set out their vision, but who do you think performed the best?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As we wait for verdicts from the pollsters we're asking for readers to give their perspectives on tonight's performances.

Who do you think was the overall winner - was it Richard Burgon, Rishi Sunak, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Nigel Farage, Adam Price or Sian Berry?

Or perhaps you didn't think any of them won the debate.

MORE: Subscribe to The New European and get 13 issues for just £13

Have your say on the poll on this page.