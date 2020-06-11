Latest The New European

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

PUBLISHED: 11:51 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 11 June 2020

"Always a divisive figure, Trump has outdone himself at a moment when Americans expect better." Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Archant

Beset by Brexit and menaced by Putin, Europe once again needs the support of a global-thinking America. With Joe Biden, there may be hope, says BARNABY TOWNS.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In so many ways — from immigration and exploration to conquest and exploitation — the United States is an extension of Europe.

An Italian, Christopher Columbus, placed America on Europe’s map. The US was conceived by 13 British colonies on a continent where Britain competed with the Dutch, French and Spanish for control. The new nation inherited English parliamentary tradition, law and language and the Code Napoléon in Louisiana. America was European from the beginning.

This legacy stood Europe in good stead in her hour of need, with the US coming to the aid of our continent when threatened by Nazi domination, fulfilling Winston Churchill’s 1940 prophesy, following the fall of France, that Britain would continue the struggle alone “until in God’s good time, the New World, with all its power and might, steps forth to the rescue of the old.”

Post-war, the US launched the ambitious Marshall Plan, from 1948 transferring the equivalent of $128 billion in today’s money to war-torn Europe, a quarter of which went to the United Kingdom; one-fifth to France; and one-tenth to West Germany. This commitment to rebuild was considered at one with efforts to open up transatlantic trade and stop the spread of communism. Thus the creation of the International Monetary Fund in 1945; the 1947 General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade; and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in 1949.

Tested but intact, this rules-based international order enjoyed the support of twelve post-war US presidents—six Democrats and Republicans each, from Harry Truman to Barack Obama, unbroken until the election of self-declared nationalist Donald Trump.

Trump’s policy pivot to ‘America First’ covers multiple bases. These include: withdrawal from the 2015 Paris Climate Accord; a slew of tariffs against European Union imports; a policy of rapprochement to anti-European Putin’s Russia; a penchant for dictators like North Korea’s Kim Jong-Il over democrats such as Macron and Merkel; and hostility toward the EU while backing Brexit.

With a strong US economy, albeit inherited from his immediate predecessor, President Obama, internationally-minded Europeans and Americans have largely been resigned to Trump’s re-election. But the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus crisis and the ongoing national trauma of murder, racism and police brutality that led to protests, clashes and curfews appears to have brought out the worst in him. Always a divisive figure, Trump has outdone himself at a moment when Americans expect better.

You may also want to watch:

Trump is already unusual in that his job approval rating at an average of 40pc throughout his presidency is lower than any of his predecessors since polling began. And 2016 was one of only five presidential elections of 59 in which the victor won the Electoral College but lost the popular vote, in Trump’s case 46pc against Hilary Clinton’s 48%.

Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is up eight points—50 to 42—on the realclearpolitics.com rolling average. Of course, this is a federal rather than national election, but at the same calendar point in 2016, Clinton was up 1.5pc—close to her final two point lead—and Obama, who won the popular vote by seven points in 2008 and four in 2012, was up only 1.3pc and 1.4% respectively. Respected pollsters Monmouth put Biden’s lead at 52/41 and ABC/Washington Post at 53/43.

Battleground state polling is competitive, but Biden leads Trump in six of these—all of which Trump won last time: Arizona; Florida; Michigan; North Carolina; Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—on the latest RCP.com averages. Combined, these equal 101 Electoral College votes.

More surprisingly, polling is tight in states in which seasoned observers didn’t expect Trump to have to exert effort to win. Latest polls out of Ohio, which Trump won by eight points in 2016, have Biden marginally ahead while in Texas, Trump leads the RCP average by just two points, having won by nine in 2016, meaning he may have to spend resources in such former Republican redoubts.

Key to Trump’s current woes is that his successful cultivation of working-class white votes in the rust belt and rural America has been followed by alienating others. Even before the current crisis, a Garin-Hart-Yang/Global Strategy Group poll at the end of last year found, among suburban women, Trump’s favourability rating at 34% with 61% unfavourable, and with job approval at 38pc versus 62pc disapproval.

The president’s much-criticised handling of the coronavirus crisis has hurt him among senior citizens, a core Republican constituency that is more vulnerable to the virus. In a recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll Biden led Trump by nine points, 52/43, among those 65 and older: a 16-point swing from Trump’s seven point lead over Clinton in 2016 among this group.

Election Day is still some months away in an already highly-eventful year that could have yet more surprises in store. And no-one should underestimate Trump’s capacity to cause chaos and invent issues to serve his own self-interest. But recent polling reveals a sitting president in trouble. Vice president under Obama and a 36-year veteran of the US Senate, Biden is a fully paid-up multilateralist and internationalist. Perhaps there’s hope that Europe, beset by Brexit, menaced by Putin, and threatened by Trump, will get America back.

***

Barnaby Towns is a former UK government special adviser

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Rory Stewart ‘proven right’ as video re-emerges claiming Boris Johnson was making wrong judgements on coronavirus

Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart said the government was pursuing a strategy of herd immunity back in March; Twitter

The right are suffering virtue-signalling failure

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

‘This is not about statues’: Why Britain is yet again failing to engage meaningfully on race

A Bristol protestor places her dedication on the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

Beware the Very Online activists who spread false Covid-19 narratives

Ignore

JAMES BALL: Tories are using Black Lives Matter protests to distract from their own failures

The government are looking for a culture war and for any scapegoat to distract from its own failings.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Why the Lib Dems still matter in the fight to topple Boris Johnson

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson during general election campaigning in 2019. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP accuses Priti Patel of ‘silencing’ BAME colleague over racism claims

Home secretary Priti Patel and Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (R) during a debate in the Commons; ParliamentLive

How Putin’s downfall could come sooner than many expect

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on the screen) during a video conference meeting on opening medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built (Photo by Alexei Yereshko\TASS via Getty Images)

We are being fattened up for a one-way trade deal with Trump

A cargo ship keeps trade going during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government is preparing to complete a trade deal with this US that will hit food standards and British farmers. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Joseph Bologne, Chavalier de Saint-Georges

Monsieur de St. George, April 4, 1788. Artist William Ward. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Leave doesn’t mean leave as Nigel Lawson plans UK return after failing to gain French residency

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.