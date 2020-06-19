Latest The New European
Opinion

Why racism is a British business problem

PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 19 June 2020

Ashish Prashar

Justice reform campaigner Ashish Prashar (Pic: Ashish Prashar)

Justice reform campaigner Ashish Prashar (Pic: Ashish Prashar)

Ashish Prashar

British businesses cannot just congratulate themselves for being part of a society marginally less racist than the US, says Ashish Prashar

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

When the Empire Windrush pulled into Tilbury Docks on June 22, 1948, almost exactly 72 years ago, it was accompanied by the sound of Calypso, as passenger Aldwyn Robers, stage name Lord Kitchner, performed his song “London is the Place for Me”.

Its hopeful lyrics, referring to Britain as his “mother country” - as it legally was - and claims that the “English people are very much sociable”, painted a bright picture of the future the ship’s passengers could expect in their new home. However, the England that he was arriving in was one with racism embedded deep into its structure. Arrivals on the Empire Windrush, many of whom had served in the British Army during WWII, were welcomed by signs declaring “No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish” when they were looking for accommodation. This outright racism was completely legal until the introduction of the Race Relations Act 20 years later in 1968.

Since that point, racism in the UK has by no means gone away. Facilitated by businesses and enabled by government, racism is part of society here - it’s a key British export. In fact, just this week, the role of British businesses in slavery has finally begun to be acknowledged by its perpetrators as insurance market Lloyd’s of London and pub chain Greene King agree to make financial reparations. Let us not forget that British businesses invented the slave trade, and its legacy of free labour continues today in forced US prison labour. I join David Lammy in calling for action from the government against the systemic racism that is ingrained in this country. But systemic racism is not only a government problem, it’s a society-wide problem, and businesses have a huge role to play in changing society for the better. This discussion isn’t going away - and businesses must act, or they will end up on the wrong side of history.

Historically, we have tended to rely on seeing ourselves as ‘less racist’ than the US as a way of escaping our moral obligations to root out racism at its core in our society - while ignoring our own complicity. In WWII, Brits were rightly horrified by the racism shown in the segregated US Army, with some publicans reacting to the demands from white officers to enforce a colour bar by banning white soldiers. The same solidarity was not seen with Britain’s own Empire troops, who were paid according to their ethnicity, with black soldiers paid a third of what white soldiers were. This is not just a relic of a bygone era. Racist policies are in place today. Around 25,000 Gurkhas who retired before 1997 still get only about a third of the amount of pension received by their British and Commonwealth former comrades, whilst Commonwealth veterans are classed as overseas patients and have been left with hospital bills in the tens of thousands. The Windrush Scandal is another glaring example of systemic racism in Britain, with people who were legally entitled to live in the UK bullied and harassed out of their homes, jobs and country by the Home Office. The scandal is by no means over, with the backlog of cases reaching 3,720 in April, whilst compensation has only been paid to 36 people.

So why must this be top of the agenda for British business, not just government?

You may also want to watch:

A business is made up of its employees and its customers. It is in defence of those people that businesses must take responsibility for their role in enabling white supremacy. So far British businesses are failing to do so. The proportion of directors and executive committee members from BAME backgrounds in the FTSE 100 actually fell from 8.8% in 2018 to 7.4% in 2019. Whilst in an internal survey, John Lewis staff who identified as black gave significantly lower scores when asked about what working for the partnership was like compared to their white counterparts. This isn’t to cast aspersions on John Lewis specifically, instead it is indicative of all UK businesses.

UK companies need to make an effort to hire black employees; promote and pay their black employees fairly, change the culture within their businesses and take their employees, clients and partners on a journey of education. However, more than that, they need to take a stand. Because when businesses act, change happens.

Look at Coca-Cola and South African Apartheid: by withdrawing from the country in 1986 in protest against apartheid, the brand accelerated trends of Western businesses refusing to engage with a racist regime. It is hard to overestimate the significance of a global brand deciding to economically disengage from a system its customers and employees oppose. They didn’t just make a statement, they took action.

For many years businesses have been afraid of the potential for negative fallout if they waded into tense political issues. However, today there is no other option - silence is complicity. Posting a black square on Instagram, while well-meaning, does not prove to black customers and employees - traumatised by story upon story of black murder in the US - that a brand has their back. Internal steps must be taken and crucially businesses must back up their voices with their huge leverage.

For example, tech businesses need to ensure that they aren’t enabling systemic racism. Use of technology such as facial recognition to identify crime suspects and machine-learning tools to map crime hotspots are often implicitly racist, with research showing that they appear to repeat systematic discrimination against black and ethnic minority offenders. By relying on past data to create the software, programs have “learned” racism and bias, and would continue reinforcing it even if police forces and wider society progresses. There is therefore a responsibility for technology firms to ensure that they aren’t building technology that perpetuates racism.

Meanwhile, historical British businesses whose success was built on the backs of enslaved black people must follow the example of Greene King and Lloyd’s of London and not just apologise, but put their wallets where their mouths are.

Businesses cannot self-congratulate around being part of a society marginally less racist than the US. It is time to take action to weed out and prevent systemic racism. It’s time for businesses to take responsibility for the societies they help to shape.

Ashish Prashar is a justice reform campaigner who sits on the board of Exodus Transitional Community, Getting Out and Staying Out, Leap Confronting Conflict and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Former NHS director fears scientific data was not involved in lowering coronavirus alert level

Independent SAGE group advisor Dr Gabriel Scally; Sky News, Twitter

The young can rekindle love for the EU

Young people have already shown their support for the EU through People's Vote marches against the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Trump’s Wuhan laboratory conspiracy is both unhelpful and unfounded

There is no evidence to support Donald Trump's 'Wuhan lab' conspiracy theory, no matter how much he would like it be true. China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Anti-racism protests highlight European’s own problems

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

How Louisiana’s Kingfish threatened to conquer America

Huey Long threatened to conquer America long before the days of Donald Trump's populism. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Why racism is a British business problem

Justice reform campaigner Ashish Prashar (Pic: Ashish Prashar)

Question Time: Tory Brexiteer MP caught contradicting government claims it was trialling other track-and-trace apps

Junior Tory minister James Cleverly (L) and BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce during a debate over the government's handling of contact tracing software; Twitter

CRUCIBLE OF PUNK: Glimpses of New York’s now-vanished nightlife

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

WILL SELF: A multicultural man on the new culture wars

Following a social media post by the far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, members of far-right linked groups have gathered around statues in London. Here, one argues with a police officer. Photo: Getty Images

Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran behind book backing universal income

Layla Moran MP makes a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference at the Bournemouth International Centre.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Iconic film-maker Jacqueline Audry

Jacqueline Audry (1908-1977), French film-maker in 1955. Photo: Gaston Paris

An ‘istory of dropped aitches

The practice has been among us since the time of the Ancient Greeks. Photo: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas

American actor Kirk Douglas, circa 1955. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

EU ambassador warns a trade deal must be finished by October to avoid a hard Brexit

Joao Vale de Almeida is the EU ambassador to the UK; Youtube

Former Australian PM says post-Brexit trade deal with nation ‘no substitute’ for EU

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard told BBC breakfast viewers that a new trade deal with Australia was 'no substitute' for the EU; Twitter, BBC

Dominic Raab under fire for comparing Black Lives Matter ‘taking the knee’ to ‘subjugation’ and Game of Thrones gesture

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Britain has just budged on Brexit

Britain has budged on Brexit - and not for the better. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Europe should get ready for a surge in meth use

Police 'Do not cross' tape. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Tory MP told to apologise after ‘deprecatory and patronising behaviour’

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

PMQs: Keir Starmer offers to swap places with Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) offered to swap places with Boris Johnson during PMQs; Parliamentlive.tv

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of ‘chuntering’ after being challenged on child poverty rates

Prime minister Boris Johnon was accused on 'chuntering' during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions; Parliamentlive.tv

Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut amid warning on austerity after coronavirus

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PM did not consult cabinet on merging departments - Matt Hancock

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA video

Lib Dem leadership hopeful says party must move to end association with Tory coalition

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

David Cameron blasts Boris Johnson over foreign aid department merger

David Cameron watches Boris Johnson at a Tory party event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As Europe reopens its borders, are its politicians ready to reopen their minds?

Are European politicians ready to reopen minds and expand the Schengen Area?; NurPhoto

Government urged to divert Brexit festival money to funding free school meals over summer

Boris Johnson's government has been accused of syphoning off funds that could go towards continuing school lunches over the summer to a Brexit festival; PA Photo, Yui Mok/PA Wire

Government U-turns after refusing to fund school meals over summer

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in race commission

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

House of Lords use ‘historic’ first electronic vote to defeat government

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Opposition parties push for new vote to extend Brexit transition period

Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, and other opposition parties are trying to force a vote on new legislation to extend the Brexit transition period. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson denies involvement in planning row with influential Tory donor

Boris Johnson with property tycoon Richard Desmond (R); Archant, Paul Bennett

Ten years of the Tories - Lessons on the left’s decade out of power

Labour Party leader Ed Miliband waves as he arrives with his wife Justine Thornton at Labour party headquarters on May 8, 2015.(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Why is the Church of England so absent in this crisis?

York Minster's Canon Pastor, Reverend Michael Smith rehearses the weekly broadcast of the Minster's new digital Evensong service in the otherwise empty nave of York Minster, in York, northern England on May 28, 2020, as lockdown measures are eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. - Following a change in guidance from the House of Bishops earlier this month, York Minster's clergy are now able to re-enter the cathedral, from where their Evensong service will be recorded and broadcast each Sunday via social media. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Read

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.