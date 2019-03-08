Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Constituents of a disgraced MP have taken to social media to express concern that their representative might not show up to cast a crucial vote in parliament on Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement.

Former Labour MP Jared O'Mara has missed a number of key Brexit votes this year, including the September vote that saw the Benn Act passed.

O'Mara, the independent MP for Sheffield Hallam, has had a difficult year which led to him announcing he would resign from the Commons in September, a plan he later postponed.

One Sheffielder said on Twitter, in response to a call to get MPs to back the PM's deal: "I would if we had an MP (Jared O'Mara) who actually goes to the HoC and actually bothers voting!"

Another Twitter user said: "I'm driving from Sheffield with others to Final Say march in London if Jared O'Mara would like a lift? Happy to help."

What's most likely to be spotted at Westminster in the next 7 days...



1. Unicorn

2. Bag of Hens Teeth

3. Pile of rocking horse shit

4. Jared O'Mara



Sheffield Hallam Constituents still without representation at @UKParliament#recallomara — Michael (@MichaelOK84) October 10, 2019

O'Mara was first elected to Sheffield Hallam in 2017, ousting former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg.

In July this year, O'Mara announced he would step down after a series of scandals which saw him suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party, and then resign from the party.

He later announced that he had postponed this decision, but has not made a vote in the Commons since April.

O'Mara also suspended case work in his constituency office for a month in April following reports all his staff had either been sacked or resigned.

An appeal to Jared O'Mara - on behalf of ALL his constituents in #Sheffield Hallam. We understand you have personal problems. But PLEASE go to Westminster tomorrow and vote. Parliament is on a knife edge. Every vote counts. We deserve representation. Please RT — Nick Crossland (@ncrossland) October 18, 2019

In July, one of his staff, Gareth Arnold, used the MP's own Twitter account to resign in public and criticise his former boss.

O'Mara responded with a lengthy statement, saying: "I will be taking time out to receive professional help to deal with my mental health and personal issues regarding self-medication."

O'Mara used his statement to blame Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for how he had been treated by the party.

The MP was unavailable for comment today.

