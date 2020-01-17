Latest The New European

WILL SELF: Why I remain a Brexit agnostic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 January 2020

A Remain campaigner protests in the wake of the referendum result  but Will Self declares himself a Brexit agnostic. Picture: Getty Images.

A Remain campaigner protests in the wake of the referendum result  but Will Self declares himself a Brexit agnostic. Picture: Getty Images.

Archant

WILL SELF takes to task his own tribe, the metropolitan liberal elite.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

I'm a Brexit agnostic - as readers of my diary, published in The New European last March, will know. I didn't start off this way, oh no - I was a good Remainer like the rest of my ilk.

What ilk? I hear you cry. Why, the metropolitan liberal elite, of course - because they really do exist, and I've spent a goodly portion of my life listening to them virtue-signal, tit-beat, and generally agonise over each and every one of their privileges, while doing precious little to extend them to the rest of the populace.

That's right: the principal characteristic of this cultural formation is that it's almost indistinguishable from the lesser-spotted, Boden-catalogue-clothed, socially liberal variety of Tory, who, having smitten its own breast for a while, has, at this late hour - and with considerable relief - fallen in behind the prime minister's capacious… behind, as he leads Britain towards a new dawn.

That's right: if I think about the progressive types I've shared dinner parties and cultural events of various sorts with over the years, and I disregard what they've said in favour of what they've done, it occurs to me that their much-vaunted principles have been, for the most part, a lot of hot, chèvre-smelling air.

Apart from dutifully ticking the right box next to the name of the leftish candidate every few years - and the aforementioned virtue signalling - they've sent their kids to private schools, taken expensive holidays in other people's misery, avoided their taxes, and obsessed about the value of their properties just like their right-wing conspecifics.

You may also want to watch:

As for the so-called 'upstream' cultural changes that they vigorously champion; making sure that women and minorities have their fair share of representation in these arenas is indeed a laudable aim - but isn't it funny how the underlying structures of power and privilege remain firmly in place, despite more polyglot Radio 4 panel games.

As for the European project, were the metropolitan liberal elite really signed up to it anymore than 'Call me Dave' Cameron, and the other Tory vacillators? The option I wanted on the ballot in 2016 was: s**t, or get off the pot. And by sh**ting, I mean the whole business of ever-closer union was to be taken seriously.

I'm talking European army, properly elected parliament with concomitant powers and sovereignty - I'm talking a constitution, an Ode to Joy and the entire bang-shoot we associate with a state. If a state is conceived of as a monopoly on violence - either in the form of external threat or internal fissiparousness - then the inchoate European one really should've coalesced after the fall of the Berlin Wall, and certainly should've stepped in to stop the erection of concentration camps in its holiday destinations, when Yugoslavia disintegrated. Instead, Bill Clinton had to bomb Belgrade, and Europe went on being the Pentagon's poodle.

Of course, all of this had transpired a full quarter-century before the Brexit referendum - which, in turn, was 11 years after the French electorate had thrown a huge spanner in the delicately calibrated works by rejecting the European Constitution in their own plebiscite. Kafka, the European prose-laureate of infinite deferral, comes to mind here: for his protagonists - much as for the European Union - it's always too late already. When Gregor Samsa awakes from troubled dreams, he has already turned into a monstrous cockroach - just as when Josef K comes to consciousness, despite being blameless, he has already been arrested.

The belatedness of the liberal impulse also seems inbuilt to me - the very nemesis summoned by its own hubristic tendencies: for what liberals aspire to is a painless politics of perfect progress, whereas the truth is that most human policy-making - certainly at the macro level - occurs ex post facto: everyone gives up smoking, then Tony Blair takes the credit, just as a majority decide they've had enough prevarication over Brexit - and Boris Johnson takes the credit.

Momentous changes are indeed afoot, as the British island - politically speaking, at least - detaches itself still further from the main; but I wonder if, deprived of its ideological fig leaf, there's much to be seen in the way of post-imperial priapism?

At the birth of the state, in the floodplains of the Tigris and the Euphrates, many millennia before the Christian era, it was necessary for emergent elites to corral their subjects in order to ensure the surplus food production upon which their power and privilege depended. But for decades now, the proto-European state has been a watchword for useless agricultural over-production - while its principle anxiety has been the incursion of stateless migrants from the south, the 21st century equivalents of the Romans' feared 'barbarian hordes'. Under such circumstances, is it any surprise that the culture became altogether flaccid, and quite incapable of re-birthing itself through a dramatic act of parthenogenesis?

Instead, in Berlin as much as Brighton - and in Bristol quite as much as Belgrade, liberals of all types continue with the cheesy breath, while in the corners of the map, the cherubic cheeks swell, prior to the venting of a real wind, which may well blow them all away.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: Why I remain a Brexit agnostic

A Remain campaigner protests in the wake of the referendum result  but Will Self declares himself a Brexit agnostic. Picture: Getty Images.

The film pioneer that history almost forgot

The early French cinematographer Georges Melies playing the role of a magician with a female assistant. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

What Britain can learn from Ireland

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who Bonnie Greer describes as 'formidable'. Picture: ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images

The clues to a Lib Dem recovery lie in a close look at their election results

Former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on election night. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Where Aussie rock rules - a journey through Sydney's musical history

AC/DC at Shepperton Studios in 1976. Picture: Martyn Goddard/Corbis via Getty Images.

Forza Fed: Remembering Italy's daring director Fellini

Director Federico Fellini behind the scenes of the United Artist movie

A tale of two clubs - the history behind AC Milan and Inter

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 14: Fans of AC Milan show their support during the Serie A match between FC Inter and AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 14, 2010 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Remembering Terry-Thomas - Britain's favourite rotter

English actor-comedian Terry-Thomas, real name Thomas Terry Hoar-Stevens, demonstrates how an exhausted husband slaves late into the night, to keep his wife in idleness and luxury. Picture: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Podcast: What's wrong with Big Ben bing bong, ping pong?

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

The worse things get the sooner we will rejoin the EU

Issue 177 of The New European asked what next for the pro-European movement?

Jess Phillips says Labour must tell voters 'the truth' on big issues of the day

Jess Phillips is running to be Labour leader. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

MANDRAKE: Tory donors flee to Cyprus to retain links to the EU

Sir James Dyson pictured with the former chancellor George Osborne. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The polar explorer frozen out of history

Geologist Raymond Priestley takes a reading from a piece of scientific equipment at the Koettlitz Glacier during Scott's Antarctic expedition in 1910-13. Picture: Getty Images.

In praise of our international health service

Mitch Benn says that immigration is not the drain on the NHS that some claim it to be – but, in fact, a vital part of it. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Labour's fence-sitting on Brexit and Scotland meant party didn't stand up for anything, says Ian Murray

Ian Murray launches his campaign for Labour deputy leader at the Wester Hailes Education Centre in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

How WhatsApp group admin became one of the most powerful roles in politics

Chairman of the European Research Group, Steve Baker, is an example of someone who has become influential in British politics through his power as administrator of a WhatsApp group. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The sinister side of the Brexit bell row

Eurosceptics are demanding that Big Ben be made to chime at 11pm on January 31, which would cost £500,000, further delay renovations and upset half of the population. Picture: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

The EU must take its share of the blame for Iran crisis

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Trump cannot rely on protests to solve Iran crisis

An Iranian woman holds a placard reading in Farsi 'Your mistake was unintentional, your lie was intentional' during a demonstration outside Tehran's Amir Kabir University. Picture: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit: What young Remainers should do next

Young anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate against the UK's departure from European Union. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Why Remain campaigners won't shift their attention to climate activism

The Red Rebels join climate change protesters outside the Australian Embassy in London, where Extinction Rebellion are staging a protest against the Australian government's response to the wildfires in Australia. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Politics leaves the ding-dong era - but the dramas are as critical as ever

Picture: Martin Rowson.

The lessons Labour leadership contenders can learn from war epic 1917

1917

Labour's toxic anti-semitism problem is a long way from being resolved

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. Photograph: Getty/TNE.

Why Keir Starmer has the Labour leadership race all sewn up already

Sir Keir Starmer is the clear front-runner for the Labour leadership contest, according to a YouGov survey. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

'Victor' Varadkar could lead modern Ireland into a new era

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

BBC promises to be more 'ambitious' with coverage of climate change

The BBC's New Broadcasting House. Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Lisa Nandy: UK should not sign US trade deal if Trump quits Paris Agreement

Lisa Nandy has suggested that the UK should not enter a post Brexit trade deal with Trump if he does not rejoin the Paris Agreement. Picture: RSA

Boris Johnson urged to address 'bygones' in review of UK constitution and law

Brexiteer MP Sir Desmond Swayne called on Boris Johnson to address judicial 'bygones' in PMQs. Picture: Parliament TV

Lisa Nandy tells Remainers they didn't do enough to fight for UK's place in the world

Lisa Nandy speaks to delegates at Labour Party conference. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage receives approval to hold Brexit celebration in Parliament Square

Nigel Farage during a press conference. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Government wants to 'barter' child refugee rights in Brexit negotiations, suggests peer

Lord Alf Dubs is continuing to press for an amendment to the WAB that would enshrine key rights for unaccompanied refugee children. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

What makes Düsseldorf a carefully Krafted city for boundary-pushing music

Photo of Kraftwerk. Photo by Fröhling/Kraftwerk/Getty Images

The great life of astronomer Caroline Herschel, who catalogued the heavens

(Original Caption) William Herschel (1738-1822), famous astronomer discovering the planet Uranus. He is assisted by his sister, Caroline Lucretia (1750-1848).

James O'Brien 'scared' for protest rights after Priti Patel defends Extinction Rebellion 'extremist' label

LBC's James O'Brien has reacted to Priti Patel's defence of the police decision to add Extinction Rebellion to an anti-terror watch list. Pictures: PA/Stefan Rousseau / LBC

When all seemed lost: Seeking Brexit inspiration from the greatest comebacks in history

ZAIRE,AFRICA - OCTOBER 30,1974: Muhammad Ali lands a left hook knocking out George Foreman during the

Jess Phillips calls for action on anti-Semitism after Labour member allegations

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

Boris Johnson should 'compromise like the Queen' says EU official

Guy Verhofstadt asked Boris Johnson to emulate the Queen's recent willingness to compromise. Picture: PA/John Stillwell / European parliament

Brexit Party MEP accuses Nigel Farage of 'vile attempt at whipping up fear' during EU referendum

Brexit Party candidate James Glancy (L), Candidate Christina Jordan (2L), candidate Matthew Patten (3L), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (C), Brexit Party Chairman Richard Tice (3R), candidate Claire Fox (2R) and candidate Lance Forman (R) pose for a photograph. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan concerned about further rises in hate crime after Brexit day

Sadiq Khan appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Most Read

Tories accepted £200,000 from Russians days after refusing to publish interference report

The Conservative Party accepted £200,000 from the wife of a former Russian finance minister under president Putin, just days after refusing to publish a report into Russian interference in UK elections. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ministers preparing for House of Lords defeats over Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

The clues to a Lib Dem recovery lie in a close look at their election results

Former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson on election night. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Ministers warned major cabinet shake-up is looming after Brexit day

Liz Truss in Sydney. Photograph: Twitter.

MANDRAKE: Tory donors flee to Cyprus to retain links to the EU

Sir James Dyson pictured with the former chancellor George Osborne. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.