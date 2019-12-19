Latest The New European

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:27 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 19 December 2019

Will Self

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

Archant

WILL SELF goes in search of some Christmas cheer.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Charles Dickens is credited with pretty much inventing Christmas as it's celebrated in contemporary Britain. In the 1850s, using his journal of nascent gemütlichkeit, Household Words, Dickens pushed good cheer, holly and mistletoe, plum puddings with silver sixpences in them, jolly japes, wrap culture - and all the rest of this confected festival of the familial. His A Christmas Carol, published the previous decade, had already set up the parameters of this faintly nauseating cultural deformation. Once known as saturnalia: A midwinter rite of regeneration, in which mummery replaced flummery as the masters and mistresses were compelled to wait upon their servants - under Chuckie's sentimental gaze this evolved from the hedge fund manager, Scrooge, being forced to subsidise the in-work-yet-impoverished Bob Cratchit, into the middle class family playing all the parts itself: Charity begins at home, after all, so why not confine traditional alms giving to immediate relatives.

Nowadays, under the influence of economic theories that celebrate consumer demand above all other desiderata, the British Christmas enacts a different kind of cultural appropriation. Early European travellers in the Pacific northwest of America were appalled by the First Nations' practice known as potlatch, whereby the notables of the tribe affirmed their authority not by acquiring stuff - but giving it away. These huge disbursements of weapons, canoes, cooking and crafting equipment, textiles, furs and foodstuffs occurred not just intra-tribally, but also between tribes by way of dispute resolution. To the European interlopers, high on John Locke, the notion that you arrogated power through such random acts of senseless generosity was quite inadmissible: The ritualised form of redistribution was banned, allowing for the creation of real poverty that endures to this day.

You may also want to watch:

The First Nations had their revenge, though - for what is our contemporary orgy of built-in obsolescence if not a kind of potlatch? Do we not spend the weeks prior to Christmas acquiring vast amounts of stuff that we then give away? True, if this stuff then remained valuable and within the domestic sphere it wouldn't upset the parameters of consumerism - but it doesn't. On the contrary, Christmas entails a vast ullage of just about everything - ruined food, wasted electricity, and more single-use plastic than you can shake a single-use plastic stick at. And for what? At best a little boozy comity and stoned solidarity - at worst… suicide. And that's not forgetting the vast upsurge in methane emissions by ageing and gluttonous relatives.

Not that I want to join the long line of socialist Scrooges, prepared to trash Christmas simply on the basis that it's a waste of cash - and nor do I subscribe to the view that it's Yule's hue that's the problem, and if only the festival would somehow 'go green', everything would be alright. On the contrary, our current potlatch Christmas is a vital ritual - our economy was built on the sort of per annum growth rates that render such mass material disbursements picayune. Looked at this way: how can we know we're winning - unless we're wasting? And how can we go on believing in the earth's limitless bounty, if we don't fold, spindle and otherwise mutilate a goodly proportion of it?

Of course, in brave new Brexit Britain we may need to look further afield in order to culturally recalibrate our winter solstice. Some may argue that it's time for us to import the practice of Zwarte Piet from the lowlands. This blackface travesty of a 'Moor' assists Saint Nicholas in distributing presents to the kiddies, much as the elves do with our own Santa. Stepping to one side an ultra-liberal turf war over whether racism is worse than disablism, we can nonetheless see a way back to the future: For is not Santa Claus himself an incarnation of Odin, whose phantasmagorical Åsgårdsreien - or 'wild hunt' - prefigures his aerial Amazon delivery route.

Some stout Anglo-Saxons would doubtless prefer to pursue this cultural tap root deeper underground: Back through the Norse pantheon to the pantheism of north Europe's indigenous nomadic people, the Sámi. These reindeer herders' propensity to quaff the urine of their beasts, who've fed on hallucinogenic Fly agaric mushrooms, is said by some anthropologists to be the origin of our own myth of a jolly bearded, shamanic fellow curvetting through the sky in a sleigh. True, it's difficult to imagine much else from Sámi culture that the putative British renaissance can borrow from - Carrie Symonds would undoubtedly veto reindeer hide clothing on the grounds of its unsustainability; but getting monged off our bongs on major hallucinogens does seem to me a perfectly reasonable response to an incoming regime crazed with its own sense of power.

There's this - and also the Sámi's use of nappies made from the sphagnum moss that grows on the peat bogs of their hyperborean tundra fastness. Absorbent, natural, mildly antiseptic - swaddled in this stuff, they can sit out the months of darkness in their yurts, watching their ultra-high-definition televisions while complacently shitting themselves. How very, um, Dickensian.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

SNP's Ian Blackford calls out Boris Johnson for playing with phone in debate

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford criticises Boris Johnson for playing with his phone. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rest, Recharge, Return - A message for anti-Brexit campaigners

Crowds march through central London to fight against Brexit. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Rise in reports of people flagged up to authorities over right-wing extremism

Home secretary Priti Patel during a visit to Kent Police College in Maidstone. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

WILL SELF: The true meaning of Christmas

Michael Gove is chased by an anti-Brexit Father Christmas. Photograph: Sky News/Twitter.

The classical music clown who refused to be cowed

Danish-born pianist Victor Borge. Photo: Boris Spremo/Toronto Star via Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic in London. Photo: Manuel Harlan

London's Calling: The city as a subject for song

The Kinks, (L-R) Peter Quaife, Ray Davies, Dave Davies, and Mick Avory in London, England, 1966. Photo: Reprise Records/Warner Bros./Courtesy of Getty Images

New exhibition to rescue art's radical women

Self-portrait by Jessica Dismorr. Photo: Private Collection

How relationships differentiate from one language to another

How relationships differentiate from one language to another. Photo: Getty Images

The Spector hanging over Christmas

Music producer Phil Spector in Los Angeles 1963. Photo: Ray Avery/Getty Images)

Brexiteers of the year

Steve Anglesey names his Brexiteers of the Year. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Lessons from history that Labour need to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

Remembering Frank Dobson: A sombre moment for a party in peril

The coffin holding the body of Frank Dobson is carried from St Pancras Church in London following his funeral service.

Time for reality after 'fantasy politics', argues health chief

Boris Johnson during the election campaign. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European's alternative Christmas carols

David Cameron celebrates Christmas in his shed. Illustration: TNE.

How much does Boris Johnson care about winning an election, but losing Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon leader of the SNP. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

When Shoot! Magazine was football's messenger

50 Years of Shoot! Photo: Shoot! Magazine

Grave errors from all sides in the election let Boris Johnson get away with it

Grave errors. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Our books of the year

A worker organises and straightens books in a bookstore. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

How panto is a European creation

Mark Hudson, aged 37, has been playing the role of a pantomime dame every year for the last 16 years. This year he is playing the role of Cynthia Trott in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, near Great Yarmouth. The venue is a remarkable old Edwardian seaside

Tory review into Islamophobia 'doesn't bode well' says Baroness Warsi

Baroness Warsi at Tory Party conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Muslim council accuses Tories of 'denial and deceit' as party launches review into discrimination

Boris Johnson during the swearing in of Parliament. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Brexiteer election candidate who harassed Anna Soubry jailed

Amy Beth Dalla Mura outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland cannot be 'imprisoned in the UK against its will'

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Michael Gove says Tories will not allow SNP to 'overturn referendum result' on independence

Michael Gove appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Caroline Flint blames 'ardent Remainers' for Labour's loss in general election

Caroline Flint speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

The 20th century's forgotten monster: Erich Mielke

Erich Mielke, the 20th century's forgotten moster. Photo: Thonfeld/ullstein bild via Getty Images

There is a way back from this... if we can resist the trap that lies ahead

Boris Johnson during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire.

Can communities on remote islands survive in the modern age?

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

How an attempt to reform the voting system failed but remains ever relevant

British playwright Harold Pinter on October 30, 1983. Photo: Express/Getty Images

The Roman artists who championed the ornate style

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath. Picture: KHM-Museumsverband

Most Read

Dropped Brexit Party candidate ‘from a distant star’ to sue Nigel Farage after claiming she’d have won

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Tory MP calls for social care insurance for ‘those who can afford it’

Former work and pensions minister Damian Green has called for an insurance-based system of social care. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Brexit Party staff made redundant days after election result

Nigel Farage has pulled out of speaking at a Brexit Party rally 24 hours after four members of his party resigned and gave their support to the Tories. Photo: Jeff OVers / BBC

Jo Swinson could make return to Houses of Parliament

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.