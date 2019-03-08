WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 August 2019

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

Archant

WILL SELF observes the lack of cultural integration in Paris.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Last week, Ibrahim and I met every morning, at 11, at the Café Liszt in the Place de l'Eglise for an hour's French conversation. Actually, none of the above is strictly accurate - all the names having been changed for reasons which will soon become clear. Ibrahim had been pretty reluctant to come in to town from his more usual haunts, out by the Porte de Clignancourt - and I could understand why: in some senses Paris is an inversion of London when it comes to its black and other ethnic minority inhabitants, who seldom live in the affluent city centre. And then there's the migrants, who are camped in force at Porte de la Chapelle - entire bidonvilles, with hundreds of inhabitants, that spill out along the city's canals in tangles of plastic sheeting and malodorous sleeping bags.

After work, outside overground stations in the banlieues, you'll see the police, backed up by their paramilitary colleagues in full Robocop-style black-rubber body armour, separating out the sheep from the goats, and putting the latter up against the wall while they check their papers. All of which is by way of saying, that even now the state of emergency has been ended and military patrols have gone from the streets, there still remains a charged atmosphere - one Ibrahim seemed to earth, as he sat twitching on the terrasse, on the other side of the little round table upon which we'd arranged our notebooks.

Looking back at the pages of mine, now, I can see the main subjects and themes of our talks, if not their precise tenor. I'd been introduced to Ibrahim by a mutual friend, so I knew he was a former teacher from Guinea - but it hadn't taken me long to scrawl: Pourquoi avez-vous quittez Guinée? After that, in between furtive glances at the bourgeois ladies having their mid-morning noisettes, and the tourists sipping Coke Zeros, the story came out: a primary school teacher and part time journalist, Ibrahim had written articles for the local paper in the provincial town where he lived, denouncing corruption - worse, he'd had the temerity to organise a union. Oh, and of course, this being a sub-Saharan African country, there's a further postcolonial divide-and-rule angle to his predicament.

You may also want to watch:

As a Fula - who are spread throughout west and central Africa - Ibrahim is a member of the largest ethnic group in his own country, but still discriminated against. Why? Because Guinea's European overlords favoured the Malinké, who, while constituting only 30% of the population, have continued to hold the reins of power since independence in 1958. Of course, it's precisely those colonial overlords - the French - who Ibrahim is now at the mercy of.

His exile began when he crossed the border into Mali, one step ahead of a government that doesn't hesitate to attack peaceful demonstrators and imprison and torture journalists. From there he went to Senegal, where, unable to work, he was hooked by people traffickers who took him on to Libya, where he was imprisoned for a year, effectively a slave, working on building sites. Eventually he escaped, and managed to squeeze himself on to one of the grotesquely overloaded rubber ribs you've seen sinking beneath its human cargo in the wine-dark Mediterranean. Ibrahim was in the sea for two hours without any flotation at all, until, by some secular miracle, he was picked up by the Italians and taken to Lampedusa. From there he was allowed to enter France on the basis of his asylum application.

As the child of Francophone parents Ibrahim has a claim to French citizenship - but while the wheels of French bureaucracy grind, exceeding slow, he has to rely on his student identity card alone to free him from the little rassemblements du people organised by the flics. No wonder he's twitchy. Cursed with 25% of the world's bauxite reserves, Guinea remains a textbook case of an African nation whose resources are too valuable for anything but the realist of realpolitik to obtain: when I asked Ibrahim if he thought Macron's Government would be principled in his regard, his eyes flashed with raw anxiety - and I wished I'd kept my mouth shut.

During our last hour together, a couple came and sat at the next table. White with booze-flushed faces, in their fifties, the man had his hair short and en brosse, while his wife sported a savage mullet. Ibrahim became more anxious still - I wondered if he, like me, had spotted the masonic ring on the man's chubby pinky, and was hypothesising these were supporters of Marine Le Pen, or worse. But then, as we rose to leave and I said goodbye to Ibrahim, the man got up to speak to me: they were, it transpired, a couple from the north of England, and had recognised me from off the telly: "You speak French well," he said - and I moved at once to disabuse him: "No, no - Ibrahim over there is my teacher, what you've been listening to was a lesson."

Unfortunately, it's one many French are still unable to hear, since it interferes with their nativist narrative that colonialism is thing of the past - while in the case of the English, we understand it partially at best. Perhaps the African exiles -should try the same tactic as we do when foreigners don't understand our language: shouting.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Dominic Cummings is setting himself up to be an invisible dictator

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: House of Commons.

Most Read

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray bumped into Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings is interviewed by Steve Bray. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Wetherspoons boss dangles promises of cheap beer after a no-deal Brexit

Tim Martin earlier this year. Photograph: TalkRADIO.

‘Are you deluded?’ - Nigel Farage challenged on his views about no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage on his LBC Radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson’s ‘bluster and political blame games’ on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy