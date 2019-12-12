Latest The New European

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 December 2019

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Archant

WILL SELF discusses the relationship between the horrors of 20th century death camps and how they are now memorialised.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

When - as over the last couple of weeks - I'm teaching Kafka's Metamorphosis to young Britons from diverse heritages, I emphasise the oddity of its author's own cultural context at the time of writing. This notorious tale of the apparent transmogrification of a young man into "a monstrous vermin" was composed by a young man who was himself in a curiously embryonic position: The German-speaking Jewish community in Prague numbered around 50,000 by the time of the First World War - and were islanded in a large Czech-speaking urban population. Of course, the city of Prague was itself islanded in a Bohemian hinterland largely populated with German speakers - but then, arguably, these people were themselves a minority in the Czech province of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

So: A minority within a minority within a minority within a minority within a huge and diverse state formation - a minority which, a few years later was, in a few short months, transported first to Theresienstadt (or Terezin in Czech), an 18th century fortress 40 miles north of Prague, where they either succumbed to malnutrition and disease, or were transported on to the Nazis' death camps. The entire Prague Jewish community was annihilated - including Kafka's three sisters; the writer himself only succeeding in evading the Holocaust by providentially dying of tuberculosis 18 years earlier.

You may also want to watch:

Kafka's use of the term "Ungezeifer" to define his protagonist Gregor Samsa's altered state has often been interpreted as evidence of the writer's prescience: For didn't the Nazis dehumanise those they exterminated by labelling them "vermin" - just as the Rwandan Hutu labelled their Tutsi neighbours "cockroaches"? But really, any sincere reading of Metamorphosis would preclude any such supernatural interpretation: Kafka himself stressed that if the cover was to be illustrated there should be no representations of insects or bugs at all, only a picture of a depressed young man languishing in bed - and really, like all great works of literature, the novella's themes of economic alienation, familial dependence and the temporally bounded nature of human being, are absolutely universal rather than contingently particular.

Anyway, all of this came to my mind when I saw that Angela Merkel had visited Auschwitz - her first official visit to the most notorious of Nazi camps - in what was widely seen as an attempt to simultaneously quieten the increasingly racist clamour of the German right, and shore up her own coalition government. "This site obliges us to keep the memory alive," Merkel said during her visit, "we must remember the crimes that were committed here and name them clearly." Moreover: "I feel deep shame given the barbaric crimes that were committed here by Germans."

It's a difficult and uncanny political valley that the chancellor has to straddle with this remark - after all, why should she feel deep shame about the Holocaust any more than you or I, unless she subscribes - at some ulterior level - to the same sort of conceptions of national character that informs the bigotry of Alternative für Deutschland? There's also something a little weird, in my view, in the memorialisation of these sites - the idea is that the people who visit Auschwitz in increasing numbers (doubled in the past five years to 2.1 million annually) will never 'forget' the Holocaust - but since they didn't participate in it to begin with, it seems more likely to me that experience will become simply one among scores of tourist destinations; remembered - if at all - because they took a selfie in front of the Arbeit macht frei sign, or managed to purloin a bit of the camp's physical infrastructure as a 'souvenir'.

I never wanted to visit any of the Nazi's camps - concentration ones, extermination ones, or hybrids such as Auschwitz-Birkenau; but a few years ago, when making a film about Kafka, I did end up going to Theresienstadt. I'd done my research, and knew how the camp had been used in 1943 to make a grotesque fake propaganda film, depicting the star-shaped bastion - no more than a kilometre square, but at its peak the 'home' for some 20,000 inmates - as an innocent venue for Jewish resettlement. Nevertheless, it was still a shock to be shown the cell in the fortress where Gavrilo Princip died, chained to the wall, in 1918. I'd known that the assassin of the Archduke Ferdinand, and the proximate 'cause' of the First World War had been imprisoned here - what I hadn't known is that he'd been so savagely treated by his captors, that when he succumbed to the same killer as Kafka, tuberculosis, he weighed only 80 pounds.

I'll never forget that - but then I'll also never forget either the afterlife of the Theresienstadt fortress. My Czech guide - who'd spoken at length on the torture of the great Slav nationalist - said nothing of how, following the collapse of Nazi Germany, the camp was reopened by the Czech partisans, and used to imprison, torture and execute the Bohemian Germans who were viewed as Nazi accomplices. This was just part of a spasm of violence that between 1945 and 1947 claimed the lives of perhaps as many as two million German speakers in the formerly occupied territories. A cockroach-stamping spree hardly anyone has forgotten - because, in a manner some might call Kafkaesque, they never cared to acknowledge it in the first place.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Boris Johnson's election win means we're all heading off a cliff

Martin Rowson's cartoon for The New European.

Britain's second referendum turned out to be one on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Voting expert John Curtice apologises for predicting more damage to Tories

While Curtice says that the polls and predictions made throughout the campaign were broadly accurate, “a lot of the commentary focussed disproportionately on the potential downside risks,” for which he has apologised. Photo: BBC

Referendum on Irish unity 'almost inevitable' following hard Brexit

Pressure for an Irish unity referendum is almost inevitable if prime minister Boris Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, the Alliance Party leader has said. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police. Photo: PA

Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

John McDonnell says Labour 'won the argument' despite election loss

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party 'won the argument' but couldn't get through the issue of Brexit. Photo: Sky

Alastair Campbell blames Labour's failure to confront Brexit for Tory majority

The former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has blamed a failure of Labour to confront Brexit alongside a culture of nastiness in the party for the Conservative Party’s landslide majority. Photo: ITV

Dennis Skinner voted out after 49 years as Bolsover's MP

Dennis Skinner has been voted out by the Tories in one of the largest shocks of the general election. Photo: PA

Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc

Bid to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge constituency fails

Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election results, news and analysis from The New European

The election latest from The New European.

Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Voters leave polling stations due to long queues

A queue outside a polling station in Bermondsey, London, as voters line up to cast their votes in the General Election. Picture: @chrisschofield1/PA Wire

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Amazon NHS data gift is a breach of EU state aid rules, says campaigner

Jolyon Maugham has claimed that the government's gift of NHS data to Amazon as part of a partnership with Alexa devices breaches EU state aid rules. Pictures: PA

Brexit Party founder booted for Islamophobia backs Boris Johnson's Tories

Catherine Blaiklock - founder of the Brexit Party. Photograph: Archant.

'Stong' and stable - Michael Gove makes embarrassing spelling mistake in leaflet

'Stong and stable' - Michal Gove has made an embarrasing blunder on his campaign literature. Photo: Twitter

I'm still waiting for a real leader to take charge

Get Brexit Done? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A warning to voters in the 2019 general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

'I've not come here to hide in a fridge' - Jeremy Corbyn mocks Boris Johnson at rally

Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘I’ve not come here to deliver milk or to hide in a fridge’. Photo: Guardian

Does Labour's election pitch offers more 'liberalism' than the Lib Dems?

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'I'll skinny dip in Loch Ness if SNP wins 50 seats', says ex-Tory Ruth Davidson

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has pledged to go skinny dipping in Loch Ness if the SNP win 50 seats at the General Election. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Boris Johnson ducks out of another BBC interview that every other leader did

The prime minister has ducked out of yet another interview on the BBc at the last minute, even though every other party leader made an appearance. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nearly 90% of Tory adverts misleading, compared to none for Labour

An independent and non-partisan campaign group has found that nearly 90% of all adverts by the Conservative are misleading, while not a single advert produced by Labour has caused concern. Photo: Facebook

Make your own Boris Johnson meme on this brilliant new website

Matthew Kennedy and Georgia Horrocks made a website to help people make their own anti-Tory memes.

Could Boris Johnson lose his seat? If Lib Dems and Greens pull together, definitely

Boris Johnson has opted not to vote for himself despite a campaign to oust him. Photo: PA

Billie Piper launches stinging attack on Boris Johnson and urges people to vote tactically

Billie Piper encourages people to vote tactically. Photograph: Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.