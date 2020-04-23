Latest The New European

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers, ministers need them too

PUBLISHED: 18:54 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:54 23 April 2020

Afterlife comedy The Good Place. Picture: Contributed

Afterlife comedy The Good Place. Picture: Contributed

Archant

WILL SELF fears lifting the lockdown will only lead to further waves of the coronavirus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Some years ago I was commissioned to write an introduction for a new edition of Russell Hoban’s masterpiece Riddley Walker, which depicts a post-apocalyptic England in which culture has mutated to the extent that such governance as there is gets dispensed via a travelling Punch and Judy show. So pretty prescient – I’m sure you’ll agree. Anyway, I phoned Hoban to discuss the piece I was going to write, and upon answering he said: “Please call back in half an hour – my wife and I are about to watch Sex in the City.”

Hoban was in his early eighties – so I was impressed he could still take an interest in the erotic adventures of those two generations younger than him. Of course, Hoban was – judging by his oeuvre and his philoprogenitiveness – a fairly sexy fellow; moreover, his interest, as a long-time American exile in England, might well have been more in the series’ Manhattan settings, than bedroom antics of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda. For my own part, the older I get the less I find it possible to suspend disbelief in just about anything – unlike Hoban, years of inventing stories for others seems to’ve exhausted my own capacity for wonderment: others see the marionettes – I, only their strings. I also – contra Hoban’s example – can’t help feeling that age withers our credulity as well: the first 50 depictions of a relationship going wrong (or right) that you witness may well seem believable – but the 500th? Especially when your own capacity to enjoy the pleasures of the flesh is waning, I hardly think such gyrations entertaining.

And how much worse must it be when you’re actually dying? I remember visiting a friend in extremis, in hospital, shortly before the lockdown – and I found her watching a series called The Good Place: a comedy about the afterlife. Personally, not having any belief in life after death whatsoever, I would’ve found the acid-pastel sets of this jolly farrago to be nothing but the thinnest of scrims, interposed between me and a very bad place indeed – yet she seemed able to lose herself in it altogether; while I sat there, overcome by the non-fiction narrative unfolding before my very eyes.

You may also want to watch:

Now comes the Covid-19 pandemic and the caesura of all dramatic productions by cause of social distancing measures. Last week I was asked – as part of a Q&A with the French cultural magazine, Les Inrockuptibles – whether the crisis was fomenting any fictional ideas in my ever-fervid imagination; I replied that while in my experience it was a mistake for fabulists to surrender to the zeitgeist (which after all, can become passé very fast), nonetheless I’d essayed a short story entitled All Actors Have Died, in which a mysterious virus attacks anyone who attempts to get others to suspend disbelief, for money, in their impersonations. That this idea was to some extent satiric can’t be denied – but who is it satirising?

I suppose, in part, all of us – since we all grew overly comfortable in belief that ‘our’ National Health Service could protect us from mortality itself. But I think the conceit also highlights the extent to which the collective experience of the pandemic must be, to some extent, a mass failure to any longer suspend disbelief in a whole range of fictions. Very shortly after the lockdown began, the main streaming providers let it be known that such was the increase in demand for all those drama series, they were reducing the speed with which they download, lest the internet crash. To me, it’s pretty bizarre that such vast numbers of people were not only willing, but also able to abandon themselves to a myriad of flimsy scenarios, all predicated on social conditions that no longer obtain.

It’s as if the pandemic had, at one fell sneeze, managed to render all fiction historic. Rather than identifying with characters’ intentions and actions, we now look at them casually shaking hands with strangers – or having sex with them for that matter – as if these were the mores of a bygone age. If, that is, we bother to watch at all, given the relentless news beat will, sooner rather than later, hammer us back down into the purulent present; which is, of course, where we find the biggest fictions of all. Every afternoon at 5pm you can switch on your radio or television, or log on to the appropriate site, and listen-with-a-Minister, who, will inform us that the government’s response to coronavirus will be ‘led by the science alone’.

But science is wholly value neutral – science is only interested in more science: it has no view whatsoever on the preservation of this human life – as against that one. Worse still, what the science tells us in this instance is that we don’t know whether, if lockdown is lifted, the virus will resurge – although the strongest likelihood is that it will. But that doesn’t stop storyteller after storyteller reassuring us that the lockdown will end soon, and we can all get back to enjoying the collective hallucination some call ‘normality’.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Keir Starmer appoints Doreen Lawrence to review impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer with Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

The three big challenges facing Labour’s new leader Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RACHEL JOHNSON: One year on from Change UK, I can see where my political career went wrong

Rachel Johnson was a candidate for the pro-EU political party, Change UK. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Deciding Brexit with one public vote was ‘irresponsible’, says Richard Dawkins

Richard Dawkins slams David Cameron over Brexit. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Government not ‘following the science’ on coronavirus response, warn health experts

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance (right_ during a press conference. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Can Europe be brought closer by its coronavirus response?

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

The personal bereavement which lays bare the tragedy of coronavirus

Harry McFarlane who is one of the many victims of COVID-19. Picture: Mitch Benn

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers, ministers need them too

Afterlife comedy The Good Place. Picture: Contributed

How Germany was able to flatten the curve

A single cyclist in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The political shortcomings exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Rowson on Matt Hancock's face mask.

Tory health minister refuses to apologise over government’s handling of PPE supply to NHS during coronavirus

Tory minister Lord Bethell has refused to apologise for a lack of PPE in the NHS and in care homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS staff applaud themselves and their colleagues at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.