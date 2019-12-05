Video

I'm standing against Boris Johnson - but I don't want any votes

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire.

WILLIAM TOBIN on why he's standing against Boris Johnson - but doesn't want you to vote for him.

I'm standing as a parliamentary candidate in Boris Johnson's constituency. I have a single purpose - to highlight the unfairness of UK elections and referendums which exclude seven million of us:

- The three million Brits living abroad, excluded by the 15-year rule.

- The perhaps 2.5 million foreign nationals permanently resident in the UK who can't vote because they're not Irish or qualifying Commonwealth.

- The 1.5 million 16- and 17-year-olds, who of course can vote in Scottish and Crown dependency elections, and imminently in Welsh ones.

I do not want anyone to vote for me: Zero would be my perfect score. But I do want electors both in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, or elsewhere, to press other candidates to pledge to support to right these injustices.

I also ask electors to cherish their vote, and when they cast it on December 12, to think of us excluded seven million, and our future.

William Tobin

