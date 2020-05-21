Tory MP joins opposition calls to scrap NHS surcharge on foreign workers

A senior Tory MP has joined opposition calls to scrap a NHS surcharge on non-EU workers in the system, saying now was the time to show “generosity of spirit” to frontline staff.

William Wragg, who currently chairs the Commons committee on public administration and constitutional affairs, has joined Labour and the SNP in opposing an NHS fee on foreign workers.

“Now is the time for a generosity of spirit towards those who have done so much good. I am sure that @Conservatives colleagues will be supportive,” Wragg tweeted in support of axing the charge.

Politicians and healthcare workers have called on the government to dump the yearly charge for migrant care workers coming from outside the European Economic Area, which is to rise to £624 in October from £400.

But prime minister Boris Johnson rejected the calls during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday stating the system needed the income stream to cope in the current climate.

“I do accept and understand the difficulties faced by our amazing NHS staff and, like him, I’ve been a personal beneficiary of carers who have come from abroad and, frankly, saved my life,” Johnson told opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer during the debate.

“On the other hand we must look at the realities - this is a great national service, it’s a national institution, it needs funding and those contributions actually help us to raise about £900 million, and it’s very difficult in the current circumstances to find alternative sources.”

Sir Keir told the prime minister that a care worker on the National Living Wage would have to work for 70 hours “to pay off the fee”.

“Every Thursday we go out and clap for our carers. Many of them are risking their lives for the sake of all of us,” he said.

“Does the prime minister think it’s right that care workers coming from abroad and working on our frontline should have to pay a surcharge of hundreds - sometimes thousands of pounds - to use the NHS themselves?”.