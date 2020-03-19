Latest The New European

Windrush victims let down by ‘systemic operational failings’ at Home Office, says report

PUBLISHED: 12:37 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 19 March 2020

Priti Patel arriving at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Priti Patel arriving at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The Windrush scandal was ‘foreseeable and avoidable’ and victims were let down by ‘systemic operational failings’ at the Home Office, according to a report.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The government department demonstrated “institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness” towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation but the actions did not satisfy all of the features of institutional racism, findings from an independent review said.

Author Wendy Williams told reporters: “Warning signs from both inside and outside the Home Office were apparent for a number of years, and even when stories began to emerge in 2017 in the media about high-profile injustices, I have concluded that the Home Office was still too slow to react.

“I talk about a culture of disbelief and carelessness when dealing with applications.

“This was born out of a conviction that the hostile environment policy would be effective, was effective, and should be pursued at all costs.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“I have also talked about a culture of ignorance and thoughtlessness when dealing with matters of race, the Windrush generation, their history and circumstances.

“The Windrush generation were let down by systemic operational failings by the Home Office.”

The Windrush Lessons Learned Review was commissioned after people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean.

It called for Home Office ministers to admit that serious harm was inflicted on people who are British and to provide an “unqualified apology” to those affected and the wider black African-Caribbean community.

Other recommendations include commissioning a full review and evaluation of the hostile environment policy and that the Home Office should establish an overarching strategic race advisory board.

Williams said the Windrush group had been “trapped by the hostile environment policy net”.

You may also want to watch:

She added: “Those without documents were set, some would say, an impossible task.

“Others would say an unreasonably high standard of proof to prove their status.

“And when they couldn’t, they were subject to the most appalling injustice and that included the things we have heard; losing jobs, losing homes, losing access to services like healthcare, and in extreme circumstances being removed, being locked up and as we heard in one case, dying.”

The report “carefully considered” whether the concept of institutional racism outlined by Sir William Macpherson in the inquiry into the death of Stephen Lawrence was “directly relevant to describe what occurred”.

The inquiry found that although the case for institutional racism was supported by a number of factors, the Home Office did not satisfy the definition in full.

It said: “I have not found, on the evidence that I have reviewed, that the organisational failings satisfy the Macpherson definition in full.

“Nevertheless, although the context for the Macpherson Inquiry was different to this lessons learned review, I have serious concerns that the factors I have set out in this section demonstrate an institutional ignorance and thoughtlessness towards the issue of race and the history of the Windrush generation.”

Since the scandal emerged in 2018, more than 8,000 have been given “some form of documentation” and the immigration status has been confirmed for almost 2,500, according to the most recent figures from the Home Office.

The department identified 164 people who had been deported or put in detention since 2002 amid the Windrush scandal, records said.

A compensation scheme with an estimated budget of at least £200 million has been set up.

But last month, campaigners hit out at the “paltry” number of people who have so far received payments and said the process was “slow and onerous”.

A total of £62,198 was paid out up until the end of last year and shared between just 36 people, despite the department receiving more than 1,000 claims so far.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Much at stake in search for the source

A health worker puts on an protective outfit during the coronavirus outbreak. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP)

The Prime Minister has granted himself sweeping emergency powers - but what will he do with them?

Why embracing nature may be one antidote to the insanity of coronavirus

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Prime Minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street after the latest Cobra meeting to discuss the government's response to coronavirus crisis. Picture: PA

Literature might offer a grim depiction of plague, but inspires hope amid our coronavirus chaos

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Why all ends of the political spectrum must come together over coronavirus

Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance (R) sits alongside Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a news conference addressing the government's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

‘From every angle’: Brexit and its multi-faceted threat to Romani community

Campaigners march on Westminster in support of the Romani community. Photograph: The Traveller Movement/Facebook.

Government denies ‘herd immunity’ is policy for tackling coronavirus

Health secretary Matt Hancock on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

Schooled in spying: Inside the life of Vladimir Putin

Putin during his inauguration ceremony in 2004. (Photo by: Sovfoto/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Tamara de Lempicka

Tamara de Lempicka at her easel in 1940. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches public information campaign over coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (right), during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

New #viralkindness postcard launched to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Image: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

F1: The race that sent motorsport back to the future

Jim Clark (middle) with designer, engineer and Lotus founder Colin Chapman (right). Picture: Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images

Altered reality: The artwork of Jan van Eyck

Jan van Eyck's lifelike painting of a statue of St John the Baptist in St Bavo's Cathedral, Ghent. Picture: Lukasweb.be-Art

Crime and creativity – Tijuana, a city on the edge

Carlos Santana performs on July 12, 1996, at the North Sea Jazz Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

MICHAEL WHITE: Can Boris Johnson rise to the challenge of the coronavirus?

Boris Johnson visits flood victims. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Keir Starmer - The man to run Labour’s faction factory?

Labour leadership favourite Sir Keir Starmer must unite the party if he succeeds Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Mark Francois says he’s not going away as he becomes chair of ERG

Mark Francois is interviewed by host Christopher Hope at the event organiser by the Daily Telegraph. Photograph: Contributed.

STAGE REVIEW: The Prince of Egypt

Luke Brady as Moses in The Prince of Egypt. Picture: Matt Crockett

Michael Heseltine - The lion of Remain still has his claws out

Lord Michael Heseltine speaks at a 'Vote for a Final Say' rally about Brexit in December. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A city under siege from coronavirus: My life in locked-down Italy

Turin's Piazza Vittorio before the latest lockdown was announced. Picture: Georgia Flynn

Johnson and Trump are ineffectual in dealing with coronavirus

Masked people walk in front of a TV screen showing a live broadcast of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The American history that explains the move in support towards Joe Biden

The funeral service for Cynthia Dianne Wesley, one of the African-American girls killed in the racist bombing of a church in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963. Picture: Getty Images

The lowest points of the Brexit journey so far

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The sovereignism virus sweeping Europe

A London taxi driver waves a Union Jack flag in Westminster after the Brexit vote. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Why empty shelves are our bog-standard response to panic

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images).

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

With allies standing down and dissent growing, is Nicola Sturgeon sinking?

Scotland's First Minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

Britain must become better prepared for a crisis

Fans wear face masks during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Leicester City and Birmingham City at The King Power Stadium. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

POLL: Is it time to walk out on the Commonwealth?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 in London on March 9. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Business investment down 20% since Brexit referendum compared to OBR projections

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

How the Spanish flu is a reminder of mankind’s vulnerability

The 39th Regiment, wearing masks to protect soldiers from the flu virus, marches through the streets of Seattle in December 1918 Photo: ©Atlas Archive / The Image Works.

Government finally admits next round of Brexit talks could be shelved over coronavirus

Michael Gove appears before a House of Commons select committee. Photograph: Parliament TV.

European parliament president self-isolating following Italian coronavirus orders

President of the European parliament, David Sassoli, speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Spare us the lectures on leadership, Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Most Read

Boris Johnson declares ‘war’ on coronavirus by announcing ‘top team’

Boris Johnson's team to tackle the coronavirus - Dominic Raab, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak. (Photographs: PA/TNE)

10 reasons not to panic over coronavirus

The coronavirus visible under a microscope. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)

Tory MP tells constituent to ‘get a life’ after asking if she could live on £94 a week

Tory MP Pauline Latham. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Homemade hand sanitiser recipes that could help protect against coronavirus

Woman hands using wash hand sanitiser gel dispenser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Government would be making ‘colossal’ mistake if pubs close, claims Wetherspoon boss

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.