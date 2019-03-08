Women's football growth shown through new stickers

PUBLISHED: 13:30 02 June 2019

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

Archant

With the World Cup soon set to start, there is no bigger sign of the growth of women's football than its endorsement in sticker form, says GREG Lansdowne.

England footballer Jill Scott with her sticker. Picture: SuppliedEngland footballer Jill Scott with her sticker. Picture: Supplied

There are many ways to judge the rise of women's football over the last few years. The big-name sponsorship deals are one. (Visa for the upcoming Women's World Cup, alongside a seven-year deal with UEFA; Barclays' £10 million three-year association with the English Women's Super League; Boots becoming a sponsor of the England women's national team, as well as Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland, until Euro 2021, to name just a few examples).

Then there are the eye-catching attendance figures at women's games this year: 60,739 for Atletico Madrid vs ​Barcelona, in Spain; 39,027, for Juventus vs Fiorentina, in Italy; and 43,264 for the recent English Women's FA Cup final between Manchester City and West Ham.

But the real sign of the recent progress made by the sport is perhaps the arrival of Panini sticker albums devoted to women's football. After all, a clear indication of having made it as a footballer has long been to feature in sticker form.

Male footballers have been able to see themselves as Panini stickers (or cards initially) from the early 1960s onwards but only a tiny number of sportswomen have laid claim to appear on a collectable even as recently as a decade ago.

Panini have been levelling up this gender inequality with a series of Women's World Cup and Euro albums since 2011 - 20 years after the first Women's World Cup and more than 40 years after the first men's World Cup album - but it has been a gradual process.

To test the market, the debut Women's World Cup album was only available in the host nation, Germany. Such was the demand that the initial substantial print run was sold out in two weeks, resulting in a further run around a week before the tournament began.

It wasn't all plain sailing with the inaugural album, though. When Panini were compiling it, the Mexico Football Federation initially sent pictures of its men's team, as officials did not realise such a collection existed for the women's game.

For the next tournament, in 2015, marketing and distribution for the World Cup album was extended from just the host nation - Canada - to around 25 countries, with the UK getting its first opportunity to collect women's football stickers. Two years later Panini brought out the first sticker album dedicated to the UEFA Women's Euros, as well as the first digital trading card set devoted to the women's game.

The sticker album for France 2019 - which kicks off on June 7 - is expected to be the most far-reaching and extensive yet, with 408 players represented in an album totalling 480 stickers.

Among those to feature is the Dutch goalkeeper Loes Geurts, who plays domestically for Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC, in Sweden.

You may also want to watch:

She collected stickers of Dutch male footballers during her childhood but there was little chance of the hobby providing early female inspirations along her path to a career in the game.

"In a way I thought it was strange that there were no stickers of female players but I grew up in a time where I did not even know about the existence of a women's national team," says Geurts. "There were not many women at the time playing football and it was not possible for us women to be professional so, knowing that, it was no surprise that there were no stickers of female players."

She and other players hope that the growth of albums dedicated to the women's game will help to encourage girls to develop a deeper interest in the sport, in the same way that stickers have helped generate a love of the game in generations of boys.

Geurts adds: "I think it is very important [to have women's football albums] because girls have role models now and know that one day they could be on a sticker too. It gives them a realistic dream, which is super important for the development of women's sports and equality. Any kid, of any gender, should be able to have dreams about being that big star one day."

Putting together an international tournament football sticker album is a long and arduous process, with Panini needing to not just obtain the license from the governing body (FIFA in this case) but also the agreement of every competing nation to provide images of their players and branding.

Geurts' compatriot Tessel Middag, who plays for West Ham and has featured in two Panini albums, says: "I was part of the leadership group who were asked if Panini could use our image rights for the [2015 World Cup] album.

"We all thought that would be really cool. We had all had the same experience of collecting men's football stickers when growing up so we really wanted to be part of a Panini album ourselves. I think we were asked a few months before the tournament and were really happy to say 'yes'."

Now there have been three Women's World Cup and one Women's Euro sticker albums, there has been an inevitable call in some quarters for similar collections to cover the domestic game.

Clamour has been strongest in Spain, where an ongoing petition has garnered 50,000 signatures for a Liga Iberdrola (Spanish women's top division) sticker album.

But what about in England? The Women's Super League is certainly developing fast, with prize money being introduced for the first time next season, thanks to the Barclays deal. Having seen herself in sticker form in Dutch orange, Middag would love for her next appearance to be in claret and blue.

"Absolutely, because even around Romford - where we train - there are a lot of people not aware of West Ham having a women's team. Being able to collect stickers from a certain team can help your value, in a way, with people thinking 'there are stickers for them, so they must be special' and wanting to know more."

Whether such a domestic album materialises remains to be seen, but the Football Association certainly sees sticker books as an important element in the growth of the women's game. Damian Treece, FA licensing partnerships manager, says: "One of the main barriers to the growth of the women's game has historically been both a lack of media visibility and opportunity to embrace and showcase your affinity to the players and the sport via product. Having a product that not only puts the players front and centre, but also physically puts their faces in fans' hands, is undeniably powerful. Couple that with the inherent collectability and generational advocacy of sticker collecting, it's a winning combination."

Greg Lansdowne is a freelance writer. His book on the history of Panini stickers, Stuck On You, was published in 2015 and turned into an ITV documentary in 2017

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Find out more

Latest Articles

Women's football growth shown through new stickers

England women, from left, Millie Bright, Karen Bardsley, Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Steph Houghton feature in the new Panini Womens World Cup sticker album.

JAMES OLIVER: The secrets of Soviet sci-fi

James Oliver has taken a look into the world of Soviet era sci-fi. Picture: Supplied

The curious concrete legacy of Albania

Bunkers from the book 'Metamorphosis: The Reuse of Albanian Bunkers from the Communist Era'

The man who taught Da Vinci to paint

Florentine artist Andrea del Verrocchio, who taught Leonardo Da Vinci how to paint. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

New poll shows what young people really think about Brexit

Young people's priorities and voting intentions have been revealed in a new poll. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

David Cameron has a new job leading board of artificial intelligence firm

David Cameron. Photograph: David Parry/PA.

Tory leadership contest: Who are the 12 running for the job?

Some of those vying for the job of Conservative Party leadership. (PA/PA Wire)

How the Kurds have helped in the fight against Isis

Syrian Kurds wave the Kurdish flag, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. The Kurds have played an enormous role in helping defeat Isis. Photo: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Profits fall by 74% at burgundy passport manufacturer after French firm given blue passport contract

Brexiteer Andrew Rosindell with a mock-up of a blue passport. Photograph: Archant.

Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

The chief of the Confederation of British Industry Carolyn Fairbairn has warned Tory leadership candidates of the impact of no deal on British businesses. PIcture: BBC

Nigel Farage calls Lib Dem lead 'fake polling'

Farage has called the YouGov poll that put the Lib Dems ahead of the Brexit Party 'fake polling'. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

It's not just Labour supporters lending votes to the Lib Dems - this Tory activist did too

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Conservative Party annual conference. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

European election recount in Ireland could take a month to complete

Green Party senator Grace O'Sullivan (right) in conversation at the Ireland South count centre at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Co Cork. Photograph: Michelle Devane/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell: Labour will be complicit in Boris becoming prime minister

Alastair Campbell said on Radio 4 that Corbyn must campaign for a People's Vote. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Question Time: Labour MP leaves Brexiteer floundering to defend hard Brexit claims

The BBC Question Time in Epsom. Photograph: BBC.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

JAMES BALL: The terrifying track to no-deal

Boris Johnson is one of the candidates to be the new prime minister. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson are 'two very good guys', says Trump

Donald Trump and Nigel Farage

Is it too late for Jeremy Corbyn?

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn campaigning for his party before the European elections. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Iain Duncan Smith wants to know why he hasn't been taken to court like Boris

Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Nigel Sutton.

MITCH BENN: Debunking the myths behind the Brexit Party's win

Nigel Farage. Photograph: BBC.

BONNIE GREER: Why Britain should give Trump the Big Apple treatment

Bonnie Greer believes the British public should ignore Donald Trump during his visit. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leadership hopeful would ask the Queen to stop a no-deal Brexit

Queen Elizabeth II reading the Queen's Speech. Picture: PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians sells just 734 copies

Jacob Rees-Mogg's book The Victorians has been ridiculed in reviews. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: Why the new Europe is better than the old

Alliance party leader Naomi Long is one of a new wave of pro-Europe MEPs. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Who's who in the Liberal Democrat leadership contest

Ed Davey is standing for the Lib Dem leadership and deputy leader Jo Swinson is expected to do the same.

MICHAEL WHITE on the European election results

Michael White discusses the results of the European elections and what they mean for the different parties. Picture: Martin Rowson

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

Jeremy Corbyn accused of hypocrisy in Alastair Campbell expulsion

Jeremy Corbyn attends the launch of his party's European election campaign. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Toddler speaks more sense than most politicians with call for 'People's Vote now!'

Ethan Taylor has gained popularity for his call for a People's Vote. Picture: SALLY TAYLOR

Kate Hoey defends sharing stage with Farage after calls for Labour expulsion

Kate Hoey campaigning for Brexit with Nigel Farage in 2016, prior to the referendum. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Deadlocked Commons repeatedly clocks off early despite warnings not to waste Brexit extension

Houses of Parliament Photo: PA / Tim Ireland

Farage: There's no way for my party to oust me

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is filmed on a phone by a member of the media. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

BARNABY TOWNS: How the European elections herald changed politics

A woman holds an European flag outside the European Parliament (JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell expelled from Labour Party after voting Lib Dem

Alastair Campbell. Photograph: Alastair Campbell/Twitter.

Sikh MEP heckled and told to 'go home' by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

STAGE REVIEW: Orpheus Descending - Going down in the world

Hattie Morahan as Lady Torrance and Seth Numrich as Val Xavier in Orpheus Descending. Photo: Johan Persson.

Boris takes centre stage in a disturbing drama

Will Barton as Boris Johnson. Photograph: Pamela Raith.

STEVE RICHARDS: Doomed from the start, why May never stood a chance

Britain's Prime minister Theresa May arrives ahead of a European Council meeting. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP/ Gettys Images

Corbyn ally says Labour has the right approach to Brexit - despite coming third in election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn outside the polling station in Islington where he voted in the European Parliament elections. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Most Read

Sikh MEP heckled and told to ‘go home’ by Brexit Party MEPs

A Brexit Party supporter grins at the camera as others heckle Labour MEP Neena Gill during her acceptance speech. Picture: Twitter/supplied

Nigel Farage angered as presenter tells him Remain parties beat pro-Brexit parties

Nigel Farage appears on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Psychologist makes the perfect case for a second referendum on Question Time

Psychologist Steven Pinker on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

US ambassador says the NHS will be ‘on the table’ in a post-Brexit deal with Trump

Woody Johnson on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Who is on the panel for BBC Question Time tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: How you can help the grassroots anti-Brexit campaigns

European flags placed by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Grassroots anti-Brexit campaigners are keeping up the pressure on politicians as Brexit rumbles on. Here is a list of the events organised across the UK in the coming weeks.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy