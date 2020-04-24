Latest The New European

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 24 April 2020

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

Archant

BONNIE GREER on the strengths female world leaders have brought to their nations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The coronavirus pandemic is upending our ideas and perceptions of the world itself. It is quite simply forcing us to see it in another way.

This pandemic is also telling us what we want and what we need now.

For example, no one yet has the answer as to why nations and territories governed by women appear to be doing better than those that are not.

Maybe it has to do with these traits: women leaders tend to tell the unvarnished truth, and with that to move fast.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin addresses a press conference of the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland on March 17, 2020. to present updated measures against the growing coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. Picture: MIKKO STIG/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty ImagesPrime Minister Sanna Marin addresses a press conference of the Government of Finland in Helsinki, Finland on March 17, 2020. to present updated measures against the growing coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic. Picture: MIKKO STIG/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

German chancellor Angela Merkel told her country that up to 70% of them were going to be infected. She told her people that this was no joke and that she was going to start testing right away.

Merkel also raced her people through the three stages of adolescent grief that the US is now going through in some states of the Union.

In other words, the chancellor had no time for denial, rage and rebellion. She made Germany grow up fast.

Nothing is perfect, of course, but the nation’s numbers are far below its neighbours. The country has begun loosening its restrictions.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel informs the press about the latest measures of the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Picuter: Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty ImagesGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel informs the press about the latest measures of the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Picuter: Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images

Women leaders also tend to be decisive.

Among the first and the fastest responses against Covid-19 was that of Tsai Ing-wen, president of the Republic of China, commonly known as Taiwan.

Back in January, when the virus looked like it was going to be more than a local Chinese difficulty, she introduced 124 measures to block its spread. Without resorting to lockdown.

She is now sending 10 million masks: to the United States and Europe.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Taipei in January 22, 2020. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks during a press conference at the presidential office in Taipei in January 22, 2020. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, took her country into an early lockdown.

She told her people what she was doing and why. Plus, she imposed self-isolation on anyone entering New Zealand, and soon after that banned foreigners from entering the country. The nation so far has had only a handful of deaths from the virus.

While other countries are now talking about lifting restrictions, Ardern is doubling down. All returning New Zealanders will be quarantined in designated locations for two weeks.

Her message to returning compatriots: If you don’t like it, don’t come back.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on during a press conference at Parlaiment on April 16, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty ImagesPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks on during a press conference at Parlaiment on April 16, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Picture: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There are no Midwestern US-style ‘civil liberties’ rallies protesting the lockdown there.

Women leaders are big on tech too. Katrín Jakobsdóttir, prime minister of Iceland, is offering free coronavirus testing to all Icelanders. The data collected can go on to become a key case study in the true spread and fatality rates of Covid-19. Iceland also has a complete tracking system which means that schools can stay open.

Finland’s Sanna Marin, at 34, is the youngest female prime minister in the world. Her cabinet is also young and largely female. The Finnish PM used her generational understanding of tech and reached out to internet influencers to get her coronavirus message out. It may make a difference.

You may also want to watch:

Women leaders are not afraid to show love.

Erna Solberg, prime minister of Norway, goes on television to talk to the children of the country. She banned adults from one press conference to take questions from children, listen to their fears and tell them it was ok to be scared. Mette Frederiksen, her Danish counterpart, did something similar.

“Oh these women just run islands or small nations!” some cry.

The United Kingdom is only some islands.

And Nicaragua is a small nation.

In fact, its president, Daniel Ortega, has finally emerged – the 74-year-old had not been seen in public for more than a month – to call the virus “a sign from God.”

Whether this analysis will help or not is yet to be seen.

What we all want now is good news. We are all tending to sing that great solo number from the musical The Wiz, Don’t Bring Me No Bad News.

Instead, we want to read and hear about people like 99-year-old Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore, who wanted to make those 100 laps on his walker around his garden before he reached his birthday at the end of the month. His goal was to raise a little money for the NHS. Instead he has raised millions.

Instagram accounts dedicated to good news have seen their followers skyrocket. Google searches for “good news” are also rising. A YouTube good news channel has follower numbers growing in the millions. CNN has a segment on its morning flagship show that is called “The Good Stuff”.

The world is watching US TV news anchor Chris Cuomo going through the coronavirus quarantined in his basement and still broadcasting. We see his banter with his big brother, Andrew, governor of the corona-frontline state of New York. We watch because we know what love between brothers is about. We can see it now live and unedited on TV

One of my favourite news websites is called Good Black News. That’s all.

It is dedicated to good news about people of African descent, especially African Americans. This may sound like no big deal.

But finding good news about black people is a trawl. For many news markets, frankly, for mainstream papers, it must be a loss-leader.

But the growth of GBN, since the outbreak of the pandemic, has exploded. This is because of headlines like this one, about a star of America’s satirical topical news show Saturday Night Live, Michael Che: “SNL Star Michael Che Pays Rent For His Grandmother’s Entire Building After She Passes From COVID 19”.

That headline alone just simply makes people feel good.

The most popular good news sites aim to deliver coronavirus-related stories, but with a positive message. One that makes you get on with your day. Your life.

Fact-checking has seen a spike, too. Stories about swans and dolphins returning to the lagoon at Venice and baboons washing their hands were fact-checked and proved to be rubbish.

There are some good news outlets that are dedicating themselves to spreading stories about non-profits which help others.

They aim for news that enhances not the public bad, but the public good.

In this time of deep uncertainty; of bombast; and a silent enemy threatening us, we can all use more of that.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Can Europe be brought closer by its coronavirus response?

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

The personal bereavement which lays bare the tragedy of coronavirus

Harry McFarlane who is one of the many victims of COVID-19. Picture: Mitch Benn

How Germany was able to flatten the curve

A single cyclist in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The political shortcomings exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Rowson on Matt Hancock's face mask.

Tory health minister refuses to apologise over government’s handling of PPE supply to NHS during coronavirus

Tory minister Lord Bethell has refused to apologise for a lack of PPE in the NHS and in care homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. A national salute for the frontline healthcare heroes is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS staff applaud themselves and their colleagues at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Radio presenter confronts former Tory health minister for ‘misleading listeners’ over budgets

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronting former health minister Nicola Blackwood over PHE £4.51 billion budget

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is more focused on the US election than tackling coronavirus, Piers Morgan claims

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Boris Johnson supporter spectacularly fails to defend PM over coronavirus response

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Heavy use of hand sanitisers could boost antimicrobial resistance

A man uses hand sanitiser gel. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Priti Patel faces legal action over bullying allegations

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.