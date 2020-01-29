Remainers and Leavers urged to come together over a breakfast of British and EU foods

A breakfast is attempting to bring together Leavers and Remainers. Photograph: Archant.

People on both sides of the EU referendum divide are being urged to come together for a breakfast of British and European foods on Brexit day.

Organisers of the Make Britain Breakfast Again event at a hotel in Worthing, West Sussex, guests will be treated to a proper English fry-up, with continental options also available.

The initiative has been borrowed from the US by East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton.

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's election win in 2016, Democrat activists in San Francisco created Make America Dinner Again.

A tongue-in-cheek reference to the US president's campaign slogan, the activists brought an equal mix of Trump supporters and Trump detractors together to eat and debate.

The veteran Conservative MP told the PA news agency: "I thought, why don't we have a similar idea to try and bring us all together post-Brexit.

"Try to get some discussion about how we are going to make the best of it for all of us."

Loughton said the plan for the breakfast was for him to give a short introduction and then have a "free for all" discussion about Britain's future.

Make America Dinner Again proved very popular and was repeated across the US, and Loughton hopes the same could happen with his British version.

The first meeting will be held in late February, with more possible in the months after.