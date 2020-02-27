Calls for BBC presenter to be sacked for hosting Tory fundraiser

Wynne Evans is pictured with Boris Johnson at the Tory black and white ball. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

There have been calls for a BBC radio presenter to resign or be sacked after hosting the Conservatives' black and white ball.

Wynne Evans, the presenter of BBC Radio Wales' mid-morning programme, hosted the latest Tory party fundraiser which raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the political organisation.

Social media footage shows him on stage with prime minister Boris Johnson teaching him the words to a Max Boyce song.

Among the fundraising the event raised £90,000 for a tennis match with the prime minister, and £60,000 for two commemorative 50p Brexit coins.

The BBC said it was not aware in advance that Evans - who also fronts the Go Compare commercials - had accepted the job.

It has prompted calls for him to resign or be sacked by opposition party MPs including Labour MP Chris Bryant.

"It's really simple, he's paid for by the licence fee, a public service broadcaster - he should keep his political views to himself, otherwise he should be sacked or resign," he told the BBC.

"He's a regular presenter on a BBC Wales show - it's absolutely basic."

The corporation said it had spoken to Evans about his external activities setting out the guidelines it has in place.

"We have discussed the matter with Wynne since learning of the event - and he has been clear that he will not accept bookings at events of this nature in future," a spokesperson said.

During the general election a local BBC radio presenter was forced to step down as a Tory candidate.