Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

PUBLISHED: 10:42 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 19 August 2019

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

The leaked Yellowhammer report, which warns of dire effects of a no-deal Brexit, was described as a "likely, basic, reasonable scenarios" and not "the worst case," as Michael Gove has downplayed it.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The secret Whitehall dossier, which was leaked to the Sunday Times, raises the prospect of food, fuel, and medical shortages and a hard border with Ireland as some of the most likely aftershocks of leaving the EU without a deal.

A senior civil servant told the Sunday Times: "This is not Project Fear - this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios - not the worst case."

But ministers Kwasi Karteng and Michael Gove went into damage limitation mode after the leak, attempting to play down fears as "scaremongering". Meanwhile, Tory former cabinet ministers Iain Duncan Smith and Owen Paterson claimed the leak was an example of the "establishment" plot to "sow fear in people's minds".

Business minister Kwarteng told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "I think there is a lot of scaremongering around and a lot of people are playing into Project Fear and all the rest of it.

"We've got to prepare for no-deal. In fact the previous prime minister created DExEU and she said that the mandate of DExEU last year, last summer, was to prepare for no-deal...

"Now we've got a new prime minister who is very much focused on that and the scale and intensity of those preparations are increasing and we will be fully prepared to leave without a deal on October 31."

Gove, who as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is responsible for no-deal planning, tweeted: "We don't normally comment on leaks - but a few facts - Yellowhammer is a worst case scenario - v significant steps have been taken in the last three weeks to accelerate Brexit planning."

A Downing Street source claimed it had been leaked by a former minister.

According to the documents, petrol import tariffs would "inadvertently" lead to the closure of two oil refineries, while protests across the UK could "require significant amounts of police resources" in a no-deal scenario.

They predict the return of a hard border with Ireland, potentially sparking protests and direct action.

There are border delays predicted at the Channel crossing and at ports, with disruption at the latter lasting potentially three months. Eighty-five percent of lorries "may not be ready" for French customs.

Medical supplies would be "vulnerable to sever extended delays", and consumers may face price rises as the availability of fresh food is reduced.

This, along with rising costs of social care predicted within around six months for larger providers, would hit the poor hardest.

The report also warns that Gibraltar could face delays of up to four hours at the border with Spain for "at least a few months".

But the chief minister of Gibraltar said the Operation Yellowhammer documents were "out of date" and based on "planning for worst case scenarios".

Fabian Picardo said: "We do not want a no-deal Brexit. We think it is bad for Gibraltar. We are, nonetheless, now ready for it. The matters raised in the outdated Yellowhammer leak have already been responsibly addressed in detail."

A Number 10 source said: "This document is from when ministers were blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave and the funds were not available. It has been deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with EU leaders.

"Those obstructing preparation are no longer in government, £2 billion of extra funding already made available and Whitehall has been stood up to actually do the work through the daily ministerial meetings. The entire posture of government has changed."

However, the SNP's Stephen Gethins said the documents lay bare the "sheer havoc Scotland and the UK are hurtling towards".

"The Tory prime minister is in a state of delusion and denial over the impact his extreme Brexit plans will have on essential supplies such as food, medicines and fuel," he said.

"The worrying reality is that these internal government papers are only setting out the best-case scenario. It is clear that even in the face of disaster this Tory government simply plans to walk over the cliff-edge, dragging Scotland with it."

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: "Operation Yellowhammer reveals the truth of a no-deal Brexit. It would have wartime implications, in peacetime, all of them self-inflicted.

"People will be horrified that Boris Johnson and the Conservatives are willing to pursue a plan that will lead to shortages of medicines, food and fuel. This is a far cry from the promises Boris Johnson made in the referendum campaign."

A Whitehall source told the Sunday Times: "We have lost our ability to communicate the truth to the public — anyone is not believed. We need to give people facts but it's so politically febrile that no one is doing that."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson accused Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to block Brexit. Picture: Facebook

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Dominic Cummings is setting himself up to be an invisible dictator

Dominic Cummings. Photograph: House of Commons.

Stage Review: The Girl on the Train

Samantha Womack as Rachel Watson in The Girl on the Train. Picture: Manuel Harlan

MICHAEL WHITE: The British political dam is about to burst

More than 1,500 people were evacuated from the Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge, with the Toddbrook Reservoir dam in danger of bursting - but resident Andrew McLackland was reluctant to leave. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

ZOE WILLIAMS: How to slam the door on Boris Johnson and his Brexit plans

Prime minister Boris Johnson steps out of 10 Downing Street. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

'Pay back every penny' in ministers' redundancy money, Labour demands

Dominic Raab. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: Why Scotland is not a fringe issue

Festival-goers line the Royal Mile at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images

Number 10 fuels election rumours by cancelling advisers' holiday until October 31

Government advisors will have to unpack any holiday suitcases after Number 10 cancelled all leave until after October 31. Picture: Leszek Czerwonka/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BONNIE GREER: Trump should have Georgia on his mind

Could Trump's chances of staying in office for a second full term be blown away by the state of Georgia, where much of 'Gone with the Wind' was set? Picture: Getty Images

The Brexit Party's conference venue received £1 million in EU funding

Nigel Farage and colleagues at the UKIP conference at Doncaster Racecourse in 2014, which has received £1 million in EU funds and which will host the 2019 Brexit Party conference. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

British company makes U-turn on European Interrail passes after massive backlash

British rail companies will take part in Interrail after all. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: The vandals are at the gates - but Brexit can still be stopped

Mother of Parliaments: The Palace of Westminster. Picture: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Corbyn tells government: no-deal Brexit during election period would be unconstitutional

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Dominic Cummings falls for the star treatment

Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings (centre) in Brexit: The Uncivil War. Picture: Channel 4/House Productions

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party's 'diverse' list of would-be MPs

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate, Dominic Frisby. Picture: dominicfrisby.com

MANDRAKE: Dominic Raab cashes in on failure

Dominic Raab will receive more than £16,000 in 'redundancy pay' from the taxpayer after quitting the Department for Exiting the EU. Picture: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

MP resorts to Twitter to highlight case of 'terminally ill' EU citizen deported in error

Labour MP Chi Onwurah, pictured here in 2011, took to Twitter to highlight the case of her constituent who she said was deported in error by the Home Office. Picture: David Parry/PA Archive/PA Images

'Gravest constitutional crisis since the Civil War' if Johnson ignores no-confidence vote

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Food chiefs call for competition law waiver amid no-deal Brexit supply warnings

The UK food industry wants aspects of competition law to be set aside to allow firms to co-ordinate and direct supplies with each other in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Treasury urged to consider 'Brexit vouchers' to help with no-deal Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Health minister forced to walk back NHS 'new money' claim in excruciating interview

Health minister Chris Skidmore struggled to defend claims that cash for the NHS announced by Boris Johnson is 'new money'. Picture: Channel 4

Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements become Twitter meme

Twitter wags have turned Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate announcements into a meme. Picture: Chris Barker

Food supply strain of a no-deal Brexit could be 'unprecedented in peacetime', warns prof

A professor has warned of possible

Most Read

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

Support for Change UK hits ZERO percent as group refuses to bring down Boris Johnson

Anna Soubry, leader of the Independent Group for Change, formerly known as Change UK. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

We have called the government’s bluff on proroguing parliament, says Gina Miller

Gina Miller on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘What have the Romans ever done for us?’: viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

Government has already ‘wasted’ £10 million trying to sell Brexit to the public

One of the government's graphics promoting Brexit. Photograph: Government.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy