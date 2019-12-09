Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn's party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Another poll has predicted that the UK is heading towards a hung parliament as Conservative growth has halted while Labour continue to make gains.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn's party looks set to receive 36% of the vote.

Over the final weekend before the UK goes to the vote, ICM found support for the Conservatives stood at a standstill of 42%, unchanged from ICM's previous poll a week ago, while Labour was up by one point.

ICM surveyed 2,011 adults online between December 6 and December 9, and found that the Liberal Democrats were down one point at 12% while the Brexit Party was unchanged at 3%.

Over the weekend a shock ComRes poll for Remain United, the anti-Brexit organisation founded by Gina Miller, gave a similar prediction for Westminster, estimating that Labour are on track for 36% of the vote.

You may also want to watch:

The ComRes survey used data from polling for the Sunday Telegraph, and analysis said Tory support stagnated at 42% - putting the gap between the two parties at just 6%.

The latest poll, finding exactly the same results, suggests that this was not an anomaly and that the UK is on track for a hung parliament.

READ MORE: New poll puts Westminster in hung parliament territory

It seems to confirm a prediction made by polling expert John Curtice that the Conservatives have already appealed to the majority of those who will give them their vote, while Labour are taking votes away from the Lib Dems, Greens, and other smaller parties.