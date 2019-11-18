'You'd need a heart of stone not to laugh': Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano PA Archive/PA Images

After losing a £500,000 libel case against the writer Jack Monroe, Katie Hopkins has been forced to sell her £1m Devon home and begin renting.

No. Being a horrible person cost you your career. Karma is bitch, Katie, and so are you.

There, I said it. https://t.co/roXQuJlIa8 — Teeta (@anitamassey86) November 17, 2019

Having started her career off on The Apprentice, it looks like Hopkins is set to move on to Homes Under The Hammer.

The far-right activist has already been fired from two newspaper columns and an LBC radio show for her extreme, bigoted opinions.

Now, Hopkins has been forced to sell on her family home to pay off a £500,000 legal bill after writer Jack Monroe sued her for libel and won.

Monroe sued Hopkins after the far-right troll falsely accused them of vandalising a war memorial.

Hopkins reportedly regretted not acting sooner to settle the case out of court.

"You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh," said one of many Twitter users who described the news as 'karma'.

After Hopkins told The Sunday Times that speaking her mind apparently cost her career, another person said: "Being a horrible person cost you your career. Karma is b**ch, Katie, and so are you. There, I said it."

Hopkins told the newspaper: "I live in a rented, modern, four-bedroom detached house with my husband Mark and our three children, aged 15, 14 and 10.

Disappointing normalising from the Sunday Times. "Speaking her mind" didn't cost Katie Hopkins her career; libel and calling for a "final solution" after the Manchester bombing did. Looking forward to next week's 'Me And My Motors' with David Irving. pic.twitter.com/SFxoXCSFLt — Steve Anglesey (@sanglesey) November 17, 2019

"It's tucked out of the way for security reasons - our last home was rigged up to the local police station and had panic alarms fitted because of threats I received to my life.

"I was forced to sell it for £950,000 in early 2018 to pay off a legal bill in excess of £500,000."

The New European's Steve Anglesey said: "Disappointing normalising from the Sunday Times. "Speaking her mind" didn't cost Katie Hopkins her career; libel and calling for a "final solution" after the Manchester bombing did. Looking forward to next week's 'Me And My Motors' with David Irving".

Another Twitter account posted: "After hearing the news that the despicable Katie Hopkins has been forced to sell her home and rent due to her losing a libel case I just had to dance to celebrate! Looks like Katie's home is under the hammer".

you'd need a heart of stone not to laugh

https://t.co/OqIWN7M0Kc — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) November 17, 2019

Jack Monroe said they were not "rejoicing in anyone's downfall" in result of the court's decision, and added Hopkins has paid dearly for not apologising.

Monroe said: "I offered to give the libel win back afterwards, she didn't want it. I didn't want this, I just wanted some peace. And now I'm quietly (mostly) getting on with my life, writing my books, doing the work I wasn't able to do in that 18 month trial period."

After hearing the news that the despicable Katie Hopkins has been forced to sell her home and rent due to her losing a libel case I just had to dance to celebrate!



Looks like Katie's home is under the hammer!



Dancing to the Homes Under the Hammer theme! #katiehopkins pic.twitter.com/XZAkJ8USL7 — James (@DaleksGamertag) November 17, 2019

Katie Hopkins Got Kicked Out Of Her House pic.twitter.com/vz5noaRTDE — (@Lonwabo_Dweba) November 17, 2019

yooo @KTHopkins, u ok hun? seeing as you're renting now, wouldn't you benefit from Labour's new rules for landlords? xx https://t.co/WET3xXKcMv — lib dem parody (@Iibdem) November 17, 2019

