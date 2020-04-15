Video

#YouClapForMeNow campaign aims to remind Britain how lives are ‘enriched by immigration’

A heartwarming clip thanking overseas workers for their contribution during the Coronavirus epidemic has sparked an outpouring of support for immigrants in the UK.

The #YouClapForMeNow campaign posted a heartwarming video showing nurses, teachers, and other essential workers from different ethnic backgrounds reciting a poem about the struggles they face in the UK and how they enrich our neighbourhoods.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

Britons from across the UK have taken to Twitter to show their support.

Leanne Dixon, whose auntie passed away from Covid-19, said: “This is brilliant. It’s these NHS workers that have been by my auntie’s bedside the last 24hrs as she passed from Coronavirus. They never left her side so that she wasn’t alone. They didn’t have to do that but they did. My family will never be able to thank them enough.”

Lee Sutton wrote: “Incredible. You don’t have to be born here to be British. It’s not about skin colour or religion. Being British is about sticking together. Thank you to everyone, everyone who works for #NHS or is a key worker. I promise, I wont forget.”

Amiera Sawas commented: “OMG that made me cry”, while Hour Minute Reset wrote: “Couldn’t have said it better.”

The poem, called You Clap For Me Now, was written by illustrator Darren Smith.