YouGov polls show Labour 'resisting Tory challenge' in Wales

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales. Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM. Photo: Ben Birchall / PM PA Wire/PA Images

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales.

The polling also suggested the Brexit Party won't win any seats in Wales.

The polling by YouGov for ITV Wales shows both Labour and the Tories have made gains since the most recent poll made at the beginning of the month.

Labour had been on course to lose ten seats in Wales, and is still short of the 15-point advantage it had over the Tories in 2017, but the polls suggest a turnaround for the party is possible.

The poll found 38% of Welsh voters are expected to cast their ballot for Labour, while only 32% are expected to vote Tory. A further 11% of those polled said they would vote for Plaid Cymru, 9% said Lib Dem, and 8% intended to vote for the Brexit Party.

Political analyst Professor Roger Awan-Scully said Labour now appear to be "resisting the strong Conservative challenge to their dominance".

"As has been seen in the Britain-wide polls in recent weeks, the two largest parties seem to be squeezing the support of the other main parties: Plaid Cymru, the Liberal Democrats, the Brexit Party, and the Greens all see their reported support moving downwards since three weeks ago," said the Professor from Cardiff university.

"That squeeze seems to be particularly strong with regard to the Brexit Party: having emerged from nowhere to win the European Parliament election in Wales in May, they now see their support almost halving in three weeks, pushing them back into fifth place."

The poll, which sampled 1,116 Welsh adults between November 22 and November 25, also shows that it is looking less likely that the Brexit Party will win any seats in Wales.