Boris Johnson’s approval ratings plummets with Keir Starmer 34 point ahead

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer meet on an old episode of the Andrew Marr programme. Photograph: BBC/PA. Archant

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings has now jumped well ahead of Boris Johnson’s after support for the prime minister plummeted.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Almost half (48%) of the public has a favourable view on the leader of the opposition - according to new YouGov polling - compared to 43% that hold the same view of Boris Johnson.

That is an increase of eight points for Starmer, compared to a drop of 14 points for Johnson compared to the same survey in May.

Half of the country (50% exactly) now thinks Boris Johnson is doing a bad job - an increase of 14 points. By contrast 21% think Starmer is doing badly.

It means Starmer’s overall net approval rating is now at 27 points compared to the prime minister’s at -7 points.

That is a difference of 34 points in the survey, conducted with the British public over the weekend.

It comes as the UK government’s pandemic response was ranked joint-last in a list of major countries.

Last week a pollster said the shift in polling for Labour suggests that Keir Starmer had “detoxified” the party.

Three polls over the weekend put the Tory lead over the opposition party at between two and three points.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch: