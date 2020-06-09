Boris Johnson’s approval ratings plummets with Keir Starmer 34 point ahead
PUBLISHED: 14:20 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 09 June 2020
Keir Starmer’s approval ratings has now jumped well ahead of Boris Johnson’s after support for the prime minister plummeted.
Almost half (48%) of the public has a favourable view on the leader of the opposition - according to new YouGov polling - compared to 43% that hold the same view of Boris Johnson.
That is an increase of eight points for Starmer, compared to a drop of 14 points for Johnson compared to the same survey in May.
Half of the country (50% exactly) now thinks Boris Johnson is doing a bad job - an increase of 14 points. By contrast 21% think Starmer is doing badly.
It means Starmer’s overall net approval rating is now at 27 points compared to the prime minister’s at -7 points.
That is a difference of 34 points in the survey, conducted with the British public over the weekend.
It comes as the UK government’s pandemic response was ranked joint-last in a list of major countries.
Last week a pollster said the shift in polling for Labour suggests that Keir Starmer had “detoxified” the party.
Three polls over the weekend put the Tory lead over the opposition party at between two and three points.
