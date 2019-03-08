Polling suggests more in the North of England are anti-Brexit than in the South

A protester holds a placard of Boris Johnson with the words "Brex Orcist". (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images) 2019 John Keeble

The latest polling from two different companies casts doubt on claims that the North of England are 'Brexit heartlands'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Asked how the public would vote in a second referendum, 40% of the UK public said it would vote to Leave while 46% said it would vote to Remain.

But while voters in the South were split evenly 43% to 43% on the question, in the North 47% said they would vote to Remain compared to 40% who would vote to Leave.

You may also want to watch:

The findings are similar in a YouGov poll recorded on the 3rd and 4th September, which found that 46% of the South would vote to Leave while 40% would vote to Remain, but those in the North are evenly split 44% to 44%.

MORE: It's time to end the stereotype that Northerners are Brexiteers

The polls were highlighted by BBC journalists Joey D'Urso and Peter Barnes on Twitter, following the news that the Brexit Party want the Tories to stand aside in the North of England to take on Labour MPs in a general election.

It has been argued that Labour heartlands in those areas back Brexit, but these figures dispute that claim.