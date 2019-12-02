Video

YouGov polling expert has hopeful prediction for those who want to stop Tories

A polling mastermind has given a message of hope to those who want to stop the Conservatives.

Speaking on the BBC's Politics Live, political research manager Chris Curtis said: "When you look at the numbers you kind of feels like the Tories might have run out of voters to squeeze."

Curtis has worked at the polling group YouGov for more than four years.

Responding to the latest available polling information, Curtis said: "I agree that the [Conservative] lead has been fairly static but actually when you look at the underlying numbers there's been a fair bit of movement.

"But what we've seen is both the Tories and Labour going up so far at about the same rates.

"The Tories have done a fairly good job at gaining back those Leave voters.

"Labour has done a fairly good job at squeezing back those Remain voters particularly back from the Liberal Democrats and from the Green Party.

"Now hear I think it the question for the next week and a half we've got left."

Curtis previously made a prediction about the Brexit Party's decision to not stand in 317 seats, claiming it will only hurt the Tories.

YouGov has predicted that the Conservatives will get a majority in the December 12 election, however, Curtis seems to suggest Labour could see another rise in the polls if they can 'squeeze' undecided voters or those from other parties.

On Politics Live, Curtis continued: "Actually there's still a lot more voters for Labour to potentially squeeze so then question left for the rest of the campaign is firstly, can Labour squeeze them and is there enough time left to continue to squeeze them, close that gap and push into hung Parliament territory?"

Later in the show Curtis also said: "The other thing as well, we're not talking about is it going to be a Labour majority or a Tory majority.

"What we're really talking about it are the Conservatives going to get a majority or not given that most of the other parties in parliament are probably not going to support a Boris Johnson government."

He explained the Tories have a lead of "about 6%" ahead of Labour who "could close the gap".