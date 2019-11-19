Poll

Snap YouGov poll finds public split nearly 50/50 on who won ITV debate

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn argue in the ITV debate. Photograph: ITV/PA.

YouGov figures report the public is split nearly 50/50 in deciding who won the first TV election debate.

It suggests the public is about as divided as they were three years ago when the UK voted to leave the EU, with 51% of respondents to a poll by YouGov saying that Boris Johnson performed best in the ITV debate while 49% say that Jeremy Corbyn was strongest.

The figures of the snap poll were rebased to exclude don't knows.

Overall, however, 67% believe Jeremy Corbyn performed well in the debate compared to 59% that believe Boris Johnson performed well.

The figures also found that Jeremy Corbyn was ranked more trustworthy (by 45% to 40%) and more in touch with ordinary people (by 59% to 25%). But Boris Johnson was ranked more prime ministerial (by 54% to 29%) and more likeable (by 54% to 37%).

YouGov also ran a preliminary survey published earlier in the day that showed the public expected Boris Johnson to perform better by 37% to Jeremy Corbyn's 23%.

