Majority of Brits thinks Dominic Cummings should resign - including more than half of Brexiteers
PUBLISHED: 13:26 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:31 26 May 2020
A majority of the British public believe that Boris Johnson’s senior adviser should resign, a new poll suggests.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Some 59% of Britons think Dominic Cummings should resign from his Downing Street role following questions about his conduct during lockdown.
The YouGov poll - conducted on Saturday before fresh allegations about the aide - found that just 27% of those surveyed believe he should not resign while 14% answered “don’t know”.
You may also want to watch:
The data also showed 52% of those surveyed who voted Leave at the 2016 EU referendum want Cummings to resign, with 38% answering “should not resign” and 10% “don’t know”.
With Remain voters 71% believe he should step down, with 18% disagreeing.
Tory voters are evenly split with 46% calling for Cummings to go, and 46% wanting him to stay.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter