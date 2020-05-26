Majority of Brits thinks Dominic Cummings should resign - including more than half of Brexiteers

A majority of the British public believe that Boris Johnson’s senior adviser should resign, a new poll suggests.

Some 59% of Britons think Dominic Cummings should resign from his Downing Street role following questions about his conduct during lockdown.

The YouGov poll - conducted on Saturday before fresh allegations about the aide - found that just 27% of those surveyed believe he should not resign while 14% answered “don’t know”.

The data also showed 52% of those surveyed who voted Leave at the 2016 EU referendum want Cummings to resign, with 38% answering “should not resign” and 10% “don’t know”.

With Remain voters 71% believe he should step down, with 18% disagreeing.

Tory voters are evenly split with 46% calling for Cummings to go, and 46% wanting him to stay.