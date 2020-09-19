YouGov poll shows Tory lead wipe out and finds Keir Starmer is ‘PM in waiting’
PUBLISHED: 11:36 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 19 September 2020
2020 Getty Images
YouGov polling has shown the Tory lead to have been wiped out for the first time since Boris Johnson became prime minister, as the public continues to take to Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
In a boost for Keir Starmer ahead of Labour’s virtual” party conference, a YouGov poll for The Times found both of the Westminster parties were on 40% of the vote as Tory support fell.
It is the first time since Boris Johnson became prime minister last July that the Tories have not had a lead with the polling company.
Labour had increased its popularity by three points since the last survey to 40%, compared to a drop for the Tories by two points.
The Lib Dems were unchanged since the last poll - remaining on 6% - just ahead of the Greens on 5%.
There were signs Keir Starmer’s messaging was cutting through with the public when asked if he was a ‘prime minister in waiting’.
More of the public (38%) believe that he looks like a leader ready to take office, compared to 31% who do not agree. A further 31% are undecided.
He is seen as the best candidate for the job, with 34% of support, compared to 31% for Boris Johnson. A further 31% still remain undecided.
With Labour voters in the general election last year a total of 49% think Starmer has changed the party for the better, with just 8% saying he had made it worse.
However Labour still have electoral challenges - 44% think the party is not ready for government, compared to 28% who think it is.
You may also want to watch:
The polling was conducted on September 16 and 17 with 1,618 people questioned.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter