Another poll shows Lib Dems are main contenders to Tories
PUBLISHED: 11:57 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 02 October 2019
A second poll in just two weeks shows the Lib Dems to be the main contender to the Tories.
The poll from YouGov echoes one immediately after Lib Dem conference which showed a bounce after they announced their policy to revoke Article 50 if they win a general election.
It gives the party an extra 2% support putting them on 23% of popularity, compared to Labour in third place with 21% of support (down 1%).
Boris Johnson's Conservatives remain in first place with 34% of support, despite the Supreme Court overruling the prime minister's prorogation plan, and his premiership mired with scandal.
The Brexit Party records 12% support with the Green Party on 5%.
It comes as the Mirror revealed the Lib Dems have ambitious plans for a majority under the codename of "Project 320".
A "confidential briefing" asks supporters to inject funds to help make it happen.
A letter with the document says: "Winning and seizing the opportunity we face will take a campaign effort the likes of which we have never seen before - and by joining Team 320, you'll be a key part of making that liberal majority a reality."
