Poll reveals how Lib Dems could win a general election with its 'stop Brexit' agenda

A new poll has revealed how the Liberal Democrats could become victorious in the next general election.

The survey, which was conducted by YouGov for the New Statesman, comes as the Tories and Labour fell behind the Lib Dems and Brexit Party in voter intention polls for three weeks running.

The hypothetical survey asked voters imagine there is an election this year with Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservatives, planning to go ahead with Brexit, without a deal if necessary. It would involve Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party standing on a platform to deliver an alternative Breixt deal to keep Britain in a customs union.

It continues to explain that Jo Swinson would be on a platform of opposing Brexit and holding a new referendum, while Nigel Farage would be leader of the Brexit Party planning for a no-deal Brexit.

The results put Labour on just 17% of support - in fourth place - retaining only 38% of its 2017 support, with just 21% of Remainers voting for the party.

The Brexit Party were in third place with 19% and the Conservatives on second place with 24%.

The Lib Dems were placed on first place, driven by the fact that 52% people who voted Remain in 2016 would vote for them.

However if Jeremy Corbyn changed to an anti-Brexit platform it would put Labour in joint second place with the Lib Dems - with the number of Remainers supporting the Lib Dems falling to 40% and rising to 33% or Labour. But one in four Labour voters would still back the Lib Dems.

Jo Swinson tweeted: "As leader I'll build the alliance we need to stop Brexit and fight back against those who want to divide our country."