UK now a nation of Remainers or Leavers, poll finds - and Remain takes the lead

Steven Bray founder of SODEM (Stand of Defiance European Movement) holding placards during the protest outside the Houses of Parliament Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire Zuma Press/PA Images

Britons are now much more likely to identify as "Remainers" or "Leavers" than they identify with a political party - and Remain is holding the lead.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Britons now identify more strongly with Remain or Leave than they do with political party, according to YouGov polling. Picture: YouGov Britons now identify more strongly with Remain or Leave than they do with political party, according to YouGov polling. Picture: YouGov

As the general election looms, pollsters YouGov have found that pro- or anti-Brexit feeling is overtaking party allegiance among voters.

When asked whether they see themselves as a Leaver or a Remainer, 86% chose one of the two options. Forty-five per cent of respondents said they were Remainers, putting the cause 4% ahead of Leave's 41%.

The pro-EU finding reflects the vast majority of Leave versus Remain polls for the last two years.

By contrast, just two thirds of the public chose a political party they felt allied with - 26% of them Conservative and 23% of them Labour.

Despite the Remain-Leave strength of feeling, only 7% chose the Liberal Democrats and just 5% chose the Brexit Party.

MORE: YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

A full third of the country said they were undecided or put no answer when it came to political party identification.

MORE: Pro-EU groups tell Corbyn and Swinson: work together in this 'historic national emergency'

The strength of feeling in people's Brexit identification makes the picture even starker: 90% of respondents on both sides of the Brexit divide said they identify "strongly" with their Brexit preference, while just 15% of people said identified strongly with a party.

You may also want to watch: