UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally
PUBLISHED: 11:44 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 08 June 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
British people have ranked Boris Johnson’s government the worst in the world for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
New polling by YouGov asked citizens from countries across the world how they think their government has faired.
People polled included the UK, Vietnam, Malaysia, Australia, Canada, Mexico, America, Spain and France.
And whilst many countries believed their government and political leaders had handled the pandemic well, a number of countries thought theirs had not.
The UK’s response came joint bottom alongside Mexico, both with minus 15 points.
Trump’s coronavirus response - which has had the highest number of deaths in the world - was given a minus 12 points satisfaction rating.
By comparison, Vietnam had +95 points, Malaysia and Taiwan +87 points and Australia +78 points.
“This flatters us somewhat,” wrote broadcaster James O’Brien.
“Well deserved,” said Labour MP Angela Eagle.
Peter Geoghegan tweeted: “This is why I increasingly think British voters won’t - as Westminster seems to think - dismiss pain of no deal Brexit as just Covid economic crash, but actually blame UK government for more than pain caused just by no deal.”
“‘World-beating’ - not quite sure this is what the government had in mind?” quipped Liam Saddington.
“But at least the horse-racing has started again and the Cummings family got to visit Barnard Castle,” said Andrew Sperling.
At Prime Minister’s Questions last week Johnson said he was “proud” of his government’s response, something that left people questioning whether he had used the right words.
