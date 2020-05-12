Keir Starmer’s approval ratings overtakes Boris Johnson’s score
PUBLISHED: 15:28 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 12 May 2020
Labour leader Keir Starmer has overtaken Boris Johnson’s net approval rating for the first time.
A new YouGov poll - conducted over the weekend - found that 40% believe that Starmer is doing a good job, compared to 17% believing he is doing a bad job.
It gives him a net approval rating of 23 points, despite 44% of the public still not yet making their mind up about the new leader of the opposition.
By contrast Johnson’s numbers - while still positive - have started to fall since April.
A total of 57% believe Johnson is doing a good job, but 35% think he is doing badly, giving him a net approval rating of 22 points.
It means the PM has now fallen one point behind his Labour counterpart.
“Can’t remember the last time the Labour leader had a higher net approval rating than the Tory leader”, tweeted one in response to the findings.
Last week a separate set of polling found Starmer’s favourability ratings as Labour leader had jumped 50 points compared to where Jeremy Corbyn left off.
