Polls show level of Brexit regret is increasing again

European flags appear alongside the union flag as campaigners fight against Brexit. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

New polling has shown the levels of Brexit regret in the country has increased again.

Polling by YouGov has revealed that the number of people who think the 2016 decision to leave the European Union was ‘wrong’ has continued to lead over those that think it is ‘right’ over the past few months.

There had been a narrowing of the polls around January 31st when the UK left the EU, but by May the divisions had re-emerged.

Professor John Curtice noted that this “now seems to be back to more or less where it was during the second half of 2019”.

It comes as the latest polling taken at the end of July reveals 47% think that the UK was wrong to vote to Leave, compared to 41% who think it was right (down one point), with 13% saying they did not know.

Excluding the ‘don’t knows’ this is a gap of 53% to 47%.

YouGov also found if a second referendum was held tomorrow that Remain would receive 44% of support (up two points) and Leave would get 40% of the support (down one point).

It comes as polling showed a majority of Britons expect the promised deal Boris Johnson announced ahead of the general election, and a longer Brexit transition to allow the government to deal with the coronavirus.

Recently Curtice revealed the “pivotal” moment that the UK started to show Brexit regret, which showed a shifting of the views of those that did not vote in 2016.