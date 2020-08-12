Boris Johnson is now 100 points behind Nicola Sturgeon in Scottish voters’ approval ratings

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s approval rating with the Scottish people now sits at -50 points, a hundred points lower than the country’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Polling by YouGov, carried out for the Times, found that Sturgeon was on +50 points as her approval rating continues to soar following her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson has dropped to -50 points after mismanaging the crisis, leaving 100 points difference between the two leaders.

Ruth Davidson, the new Tory group leader at Holyrood, has an approval rating of +15 just ahead of Labour leader Keir Starmer on 14 points.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tories’ new leader, is polling on -15 points.

The polling also gave a boost for Scottish independence with 53% backing an exit from the union, with the “don’t know” option removed, compared to 47% that would reject it.

Polling for the SNP is at a record high - as the polling found 57% would back the SNP in the Holyrood elections, compared to 20% for the Tories, 14% for Labour and 6% for the Lib Dems.

SNP MP Pete Wishart tweeted: “SNP support at 57%... The simple fact is that the Scottish people very much approve of SNP Government. Now can we all unite and win this.”