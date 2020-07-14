New poll shows Keir Starmer is viewed as clean break from Jeremy Corbyn

PUBLISHED: 16:26 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 14 July 2020

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons.

HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

New polling has shown the Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership is viewed by many as a fresh start for the Labour Party, whose image over the last six years has been closely tied to his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A poll on Sir Keir’s first 100 days as Labour leader shows that one third (33%) of the public rate him on par with former prime minister Tony Blair while only 8% compare him with Corbyn.

At the same time, 26% view him differently to Blair while 61% say his leadership does not in any way resemble his predecessor’s, which led the party to its worst election defeat in decades in December 2019.

Sir Keir’s is seen as different from Gordon Brown and Ed Milliband but could be compared with former Tory prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May.

Some 40% of voters have not made up their mind.

YouGov’s research manager Chris Curtis said: “The British people are still getting to know Keir Starmer, but there have been a few things that have stood out to them so far.

“Despite having to run to the left in the leadership election, the public think he is now moving the party to the right and is a very different leader to Jeremy Corbyn.”

In fact, a third (35%) of the general public thinking Sir Keir has already moved the Labour Party more towards the political right, with only 3% saying he has shifted it towards the left.

You may also want to watch:

The first four months of the Labour leader’s tenure has been overshadowed by the coronavirus and fixing the party’s public image.

He has even overtaken Boris Johnson as the preferred prime minister and is even seen by more than a quarter of Tory voters (39%) as competent, compared to 20% who say he is incompetent.

One shadow ministers told Sky News that, compared with the position in December, “where we are today with Keir is beyond most of our wildest dreams” despite inheriting “huge problems”.

The source said Scottish parliament elections next spring, where Labour is expected to lose more ground, will be Sir Keir’s first real test.

“The Scottish Labour Party appears to have no plan at all, then there’s the unions where we now have three different general secretary elections coming up and a Labour brand which is heavily tarnished in the electorate’s eyes, plus a party machine in very poor condition,” the source said.

But for now, party figures remained pleased with the results. Blair’s former adviser John McTernan called the findings “brilliant news”.

He said: “I think there are similarities [with Blair]... but the real thing I think voters see in Starmer is a man who could be prime minister. They never thought that for a second about Jeremy Corbyn, they never thought that for a second about Ed Miliband.

“What they’re seeing is… there’s a character there, there’s authority there, there’s credibility and now they’re starting to listen to him.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

Don’t pin all of your Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Why Arron Banks’ plan to target Jacinda Ardern is not going to plan

Brexit campaign donor and businessman Arron Banks (right) with Leave.EU campaigner Andy Wigmore in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Labour’s clash with Corbynism has barely begun

James Ball says Labour's clash with Corbynism is only just beginning. Picture: PA

Chancellor’s measures to boost hospitality industry questioned by IFS

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. Photograph: Phil Noble/PA Wire.

GLEN O’HARA: Why ‘woke’ has become a meaningless boo word

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer and Rahne Jones in Netflix comedy-drama, The Politician (2020). Picture Netflix

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.