Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan and environment minister Zac Goldsmith have taken their seats in the House of Lords after becoming lifelong peers.

Baroness Morgan of Cotes quit the Commons in the December election but was given a seat in the Upper House by Boris Johnson.

It is unusual but not unprecedented for a secretary of state to sit in the unelected Lords rather than the elected Commons.

Lady Morgan decided not to contest her Loughborough seat in the general election, citing the "abuse" she suffered while doing the job.

She was flanked by supporters Baroness Verma and Lord Young of Cookham as she swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen in the short introduction ceremony.

Also taking his seat in the Lords was Tory former MP Zac Goldsmith who lost his Richmond Park seat to the Liberal Democrats in the election.

Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park will retain his post as environment minister while sitting in the Lords.

He was flanked by supporters Lord True and Lord Randall of Uxbridge when he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The appointments have prompted Labour claims of cronyism and "jobs for mates" of the Prime Minister.