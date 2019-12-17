Latest The New European

Boris Johnson plans to hand Zac Goldsmith a peerage after former MP loses seat

PUBLISHED: 16:08 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 17 December 2019

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to hand Zac Goldsmith a peerage to keep him in cabinet - despite losing his seat a week ago in the election.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Boris Johnson has been planing for months to place more Brexiteer allies in the House of Lords and now he has the opportunity to do so.

Accoding to multiple national newspapers Goldsmith, a close friend of Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds, will follow Nicky Morgan into the Lords.

He will be awarded a peerage for life despite losing his seat to the Liberal Democrats by 7,666 votes.

Goldsmith would be able to keep his role as environment and development minister if he enters the chamber.

Nicky Morgan previously claimed she "would not serve in a Boris Johnson cabinet" before becoming cabinet secretary - and continuing to serve the role despite quitting as an MP to spend more time with her family.

She will now be able to claim £80,000 a year as a life peer.

The Telegraph reports that Brexiteers Shanker Singham, a director at a right-wing thinktank, Martin Howe QC and Tory donor and businessman Johnny Leavesley could also receive peerages.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Brexiteer election candidate who harassed Anna Soubry jailed

Amy Beth Dalla Mura outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland cannot be 'imprisoned in the UK against its will'

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Michael Gove says Tories will not allow SNP to 'overturn referendum result' on independence

Michael Gove appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Caroline Flint blames 'ardent Remainers' for Labour's loss in general election

Caroline Flint speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

The 20th century's forgotten monster: Erich Mielke

Erich Mielke, the 20th century's forgotten moster. Photo: Thonfeld/ullstein bild via Getty Images

There is a way back from this... if we can resist the trap that lies ahead

Boris Johnson during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire.

Can communities on remote islands survive in the modern age?

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

How an attempt to reform the voting system failed but remains ever relevant

British playwright Harold Pinter on October 30, 1983. Photo: Express/Getty Images

The Roman artists who championed the ornate style

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath. Picture: KHM-Museumsverband

The best and worst books of 2019

Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. Picture: Getty Images

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Britain's second referendum turned out to be one on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson's election win means we're all heading off a cliff

Martin Rowson's cartoon for The New European.

Voting expert John Curtice apologises for predicting more damage to Tories

While Curtice says that the polls and predictions made throughout the campaign were broadly accurate, “a lot of the commentary focussed disproportionately on the potential downside risks,” for which he has apologised. Photo: BBC

Referendum on Irish unity 'almost inevitable' following hard Brexit

Pressure for an Irish unity referendum is almost inevitable if prime minister Boris Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, the Alliance Party leader has said. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police. Photo: PA

Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

John McDonnell says Labour 'won the argument' despite election loss

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has claimed that the Labour Party 'won the argument' but couldn't get through the issue of Brexit. Photo: Sky

Alastair Campbell blames Labour's failure to confront Brexit for Tory majority

The former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell has blamed a failure of Labour to confront Brexit alongside a culture of nastiness in the party for the Conservative Party’s landslide majority. Photo: ITV

Dennis Skinner voted out after 49 years as Bolsover's MP

Dennis Skinner has been voted out by the Tories in one of the largest shocks of the general election. Photo: PA

Donald Trump says UK can look forward to a 'lucrative' post-Brexit trade deal

Alastair Campbell feels Prime Minister Boris Johnson is becoming increasingly similar to US president Donald Trump. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

Mark Francois asked if he has 'gone crazy' after comparing result to 'fall of Berlin Wall'

Mark Francois was mocked after he compared the 'fall of Labour' to the fall of the Berlin wall. Photos: BBc

Bid to unseat Boris Johnson in Uxbridge constituency fails

Boris Johnson giving his victory speech after winning the Uxbridge & Ruislip South constituency in the 2019 General Election. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election exit poll predicts Tory majority

Boris Johnson on the campaign trail. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

General election results, news and analysis from The New European

The election latest from The New European.

Social media, dogs and even a guinea pig: The trend of pets at polling stations

A dog waits for its owner to vote in the General Election 2019 outside a polling station in Reading. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Voters leave polling stations due to long queues

A queue outside a polling station in Bermondsey, London, as voters line up to cast their votes in the General Election. Picture: @chrisschofield1/PA Wire

The author haunted by his country's and family's past

Author and academic professor WG 'Max' Sebald. Picture: Archant

Kingston: The capital city that gave the globe ska, reggae and rocksteady

Bob Marley brought together the Jamaican prime minister Michael Manley (far left) and his political opponent Edward Seaga (third from left), together for a show of unity on stage at the 1978 One Love Peace concert in Kingston, Jamaica. Photograph: Echoes/Redferns

The artistic spirit that could not be silenced by the Nazis

Charlotte Salomon painting in France, circa 1939. Picture: Collection Jewish Historical Museum Amsterdam/Charlotte Salomon Foundation Charlotta Saloman

Investigating what the Mandela Effect really is

Famous quotes from films are often remembered wrongly - or are they? Photo: 20th Century Fox/OutNow

Chernobyl: The ghost town tourist trail

A woman walks past a building in the ghost city of Pripyat during a tour in the Chernobyl exclusion zone on June 7, 2019. - HBOs hugely popular television series Chernobyl has renewed interest around the world on Ukraines 1986 nuclear disaster with authorities reporting a 30% increase of tourist demands to visit the affected area and tourist operators forecasting that number of tourists visiting the site may double this year up to 150.000 persons (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) (Photo credit should read GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of students could be denied vote after application errors

A polling station on election day (JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

Concerns raised as BBC reporter reveals insight into how postal votes are stacking up

There has been criticism of the BBC's politics editor Laura Kuenssberg after she revealed information about how postal voters may have cast their vote prior to the results being revealed tomorrow. Photo: BBC

Most Read

Dropped Brexit Party candidate ‘from a distant star’ to sue Nigel Farage after claiming she’d have won

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Tory MP calls for social care insurance for ‘those who can afford it’

Former work and pensions minister Damian Green has called for an insurance-based system of social care. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Jo Swinson could make return to Houses of Parliament

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Tommy Robinson praises Dominic Cummings as he claims to have joined the Tories

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

No 10 indicates Boris Johnson could ditch promises to protect workers’ rights after Brexit

Boris Johnson waves on the steps of 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.