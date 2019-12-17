Boris Johnson plans to hand Zac Goldsmith a peerage after former MP loses seat

Conservative candidate Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat in the 2019 general election. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to hand Zac Goldsmith a peerage to keep him in cabinet - despite losing his seat a week ago in the election.

Boris Johnson has been planing for months to place more Brexiteer allies in the House of Lords and now he has the opportunity to do so.

Accoding to multiple national newspapers Goldsmith, a close friend of Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds, will follow Nicky Morgan into the Lords.

He will be awarded a peerage for life despite losing his seat to the Liberal Democrats by 7,666 votes.

Goldsmith would be able to keep his role as environment and development minister if he enters the chamber.

Nicky Morgan previously claimed she "would not serve in a Boris Johnson cabinet" before becoming cabinet secretary - and continuing to serve the role despite quitting as an MP to spend more time with her family.

She will now be able to claim £80,000 a year as a life peer.

The Telegraph reports that Brexiteers Shanker Singham, a director at a right-wing thinktank, Martin Howe QC and Tory donor and businessman Johnny Leavesley could also receive peerages.