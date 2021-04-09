Opinion
PR would mean no vote is wasted in elections
- Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
PR is easily understood and used by many voters in Europe
Mick O’Hare’s article on electoral systems (“High time for a new look at how we vote”, TNE #237) is a timely reminder of the limitations of voting systems in achieving ethical and representative government.
Perhaps as important is the quality, honesty and integrity of the elected constituency representatives.
Electoral reform needs to encompass candidate selection and MP behaviour as well as the voting system.
The stranglehold party politics has on MP behaviour needs breaking. We might start by making all votes in the Commons free ones. MPs’ code of conduct should require them to vote on their conscience.
The current whipping system, with its tight links to climbing the greasy pole within parties, needs abolishing.
The selection of our prime minister should be subject to some sort of confirmatory vote within parliament and not be automatically the leader of the dominant party.
Peter Badham, Chichester
Here is another suggestion prompted by Mick O’Hare’s article: the ‘weighted parliamentary vote’.
We vote and select our MPs exactly as we do now. The competing parties’ votes are added up so that each party’s total is known and each party’s votes in the House are weighted so that they are in proportion to their national score.
Most Read
- 1 The stench of scandal seeping out from Britain
- 2 Major and Blair were right about Brexit and Northern Ireland
- 3 JPMorgan 'considering' move of all EU business out of London, bank boss says
- 4 Roman Kemp: Depression and coping with George Michael's death
- 5 Scottish Tories urge voters to back Alex Salmond's Alba Party in Holyrood election
- 6 Government deletes pro-Scottish independence blog post
- 7 Turkey rejects claim it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen after she's left without seat
- 8 Laurence Fox says ‘paedophile’ is ‘meaningless and baseless’ insult
- 9 Conservative Party rebukes MP after probe into ‘unacceptable’ behaviour
- 10 Ex-police ombudsman criticises Arlene Foster over NI riot remarks
Based on the 2019 election, Tory MPs’ votes would be weighted by 0.78, giving them a total of 285 effective votes (from 365). Labour weighed at 1.0 would be unchanged at 203 and the Liberals at 6.8 get 75 votes (from 11). The Greens’ factor would be 18. One defect is the number of unrepresented Brexit Party voters but this system relies on parties winning at least constituency.
The advantages of this system are: No vote is wasted; if your candidate does not win, your vote strengthens your party.
James Bannerman, Bristol
I completely disagree with Mick O’Hare’s assumption that “PR is not the panacea to our dated voting system”.
He talks about the complexities of proportional voting systems yet at their heart is one simple mathematical equation, that seats should match votes.
PR is easily understood and used by many voters in Europe and most of the world’s democracies and developed democracies. There’s absolutely no reason why it can’t be used to elect MPs to the Commons.
Sarah Hudspith, Make Votes Matter
• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.