Matt Hancock is becoming the fall guy for Boris Johnson's disastrous reign

Opinion

Published: 10:15 2021 Jun 1

It's not Matt Hancock that should be facing calls to resign - it's the prime minister

Matt Hancock looks as though he might be the convenient scapegoat for Johnson's appalling mistakes and lack of decisive leadership throughout 2020. Neither he nor Johnson recognises Cummings' account of the mayhem in Downing Street, and both say the accusations are made without a shred of evidence...

Well, the evidence in terms of outcomes is there for all to see. The huge spikes in infections and hospital admissions when Johnson failed to lock down early enough; the 10,000 care home residents who died unnecessarily when the much-vaunted ring of steel was not put around care homes; the huge death toll amongst the general population when Johnson failed to provide the leadership required to prevent it or to ensure the borders were closed from March onwards to prevent incoming travellers from importing the virus.

Many ministers and officials have some explaining to do and some of the blame for our having the highest death toll in Europe and one of the highest in the world must attach to them. But the overall responsibility does not rest with Hancock, or Patel, or senior civil servants. It rests with Boris Johnson. Many of us have known for a very long time that he is unfit for office. The data and timelines for delayed or non-existent decision-making are all the evidence required.

Why is nobody calling for Johnson to resign? Where is the combined assault on his obvious failings from the opposition parties? His goose ought to have been oven-ready and cooked well before now.

Phil Green

