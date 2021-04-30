We’re at a turning point.. sleaze is now sinking in

Opinion

Published: 15:00 2021 Apr 30

There's reason for opponents of this Tory government to feel optimistic about Boris Johnson's changing fortunes

Alastair Campbell’s eloquent column is enjoyable to read as it is so very optimistic. On the issue of sleazy cronyism, I think Campbell may – possibly – be correct. I think this crisis might eventually cut through to the minds of enough people to cast a material change in the public’s perceptions.

These things take time, but the gradual drip-drip of disgrace engulfing the government should, post-the vaccine bounce perhaps, come back to bite Boris Johnson and his contemptible complacency.

A huge number of people will never care about such allegations – that’s a given – but, come the next general election, a sufficient number may feel emotionally angry about the situation – and that might be enough for the Tories to be deposed. Let’s feel optimistic; let’s hope. In the meantime, let’s talk and spread the word.

Sebastian Monblat

Sutton







Boris Johnson is a massive liability that neither the Conservative Party, nor the British people can afford. His political inexperience shows through repeatedly, he is little more than a jumped-up journalist. His lack of any real political background has encouraged and enabled the current climate of sleaze to proliferate.

Former minister Johnny Mercer recently described the government as “the most distrustful, awful environment I have ever worked in” where “almost nobody tells the truth”.

Andrew Milroy

