Windrush 2 is looming as Brexit reality bites

An immigration crisis is facing Britain now that Brexit reality is hitting

I read Ian Dunt’s column on EU citizens and I agree that there is cause for concern, because since the pandemic the issue appears to have gone under the radar, with little ongoing publicity about the fact that the finishing line to gain full or pre-settled status is June.

Surely there will not be a dire repetition of the Windrush scandal, when men and women were hounded for their perceived lack of status? This is a minefield and an immigration crisis waiting to happen.

Politicians of all parties need to take this up urgently or there will be a catastrophe and yet another hostile environment mark 2, and our EU citizens who have benefitted this country enormously, many as key workers in the NHS and in the front line of this pandemic, may find themselves referred to on the side of iniquitous and deplorable vans.

Judith A. Daniels, Great Yarmouth







According to James Ball I’m one of those sad saps who threw away good money on the useless cause of trying to hold Matt Hancock to his legal responsibilities by supporting the Good Law Project.

With the government’s majority as unassailable as it is, a largely right wing press that frankly doesn’t give a damn, the courts are the only and realistic hope for speaking truth unto power. The article was no more than a counsel of despair, even ending with the writer’s hollow call, “Surely it’s time for a change of tactics”.

A fine invitation for which he never even attempted a proposal.

In the words of the Jack Nicholson character in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as he is carted off for ‘treatment’ for resisting the system: “At least I tried dammit, Chief. I tried.” That message got through and spurred the Chief on to his own successful challenge.

Stephen Hanvey, Winchester

