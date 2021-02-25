Labour must now take lead on voting reform

Opinion

Published: 13:00 2021 Feb 25 Updated: 13:56 2021 Feb 25

It is beneficial for Labour to take up the fight for proportional representation.

Most TNE readers might agree Brexit finally came about because of our unrepresentative FPTP electoral system.

This may not have happened under PR. In the early 1980s it was clear that PR would only come about if it were adopted as Labour policy.

It was then the Labour Campaign for Electoral Reform was kick-started and for a time became the largest pressure group within the Labour Party. This year there is every possibility that PR will become party policy.

Labour readers should join LCER to lend their support. See labourcampaignforelectoralreform.org.uk

Ron Medlow

Guildford

Now that 166 Constituency Labour Parties have passed the Labour for a New Democracy motion on Proportional Representation, we need to go further. We must avoid the trap of local parties putting forward candidates to take votes from the PR agenda.

The best thing to do would be to set up a United Reform Party where only one candidate would stand in each constituency. This could be labelled United Reform Party (Labour) or Liberal or Green. They could also advocate a much better deal with the EU to include access to the single market and the customs union.

PR would increase the number of Labour and Lib Dem MPs from Scotland.

There could also be a few Green MPs. PR would also reduce the number of SNP MPs. Indeed, a House of Commons elected by PR would be likely in due course to seek to rejoin the EU. This would greatly reduce the likelihood of Scotland seeking independence.

David Hogg

